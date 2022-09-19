Kate Middleton honours Queen Elizabeth II with beautiful jewellery tribute at her funeral

The Princess of Wales wore a pearl choker that once belonged to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton honours Queen - Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a black veil and pearl earrings as she follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, and placed on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on September 19, 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images / TOM JENKINS/POOL/AFP )
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

The Princess of Wales honoured Her Majesty the Queen with a touching jewellery tribute at her funeral. 

The Princess of Wales, like several other members of the royal family wore pearls to the Queen’s funeral (opens in new tab). Princess Catherine was photographed wearing matching pearl earrings and a dramatic four-row pearl choker for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, both of which once belonged to Her Majesty.

The four-row Japanese pearl choker was notably worn by the Queen to a number of important events throughout her 70-year reign and was even reportedly lent to Princess Diana. 

The intricate necklace feature four lines of pearls that connect to an oval, diamond clasp, which is designed to sit centrally on the wearer's neck. 

Kate Middleton honours Queen - Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Catherine, whose eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined her at the funeral (opens in new tab), paired the historic necklace with the Bahrain pearl drop earrings which also belonged to the late monarch, and wore a small black veil, which is a traditional symbol of mourning.

The future Queen Consort wore the same necklace and earring pairing to the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, back in April 2021. 

Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with 'Granny's Tiara' to a banquet in Bangladesh, 16th November 1983.

(Image credit: Getty Images / David Levenson)

The Princess of Wales was one of the many royals who chose to pay tribute to the Queen through their jewellery. 

Both Lady Louise and Princess Charlotte also wore sentimental pieces for the Queen (opens in new tab) and her love of horses. Lady Louise wore a simple silver necklace with a horse-shaped charm, while Charlotte wore a small horse-shoe broach on her black coat dress.