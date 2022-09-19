Kate Middleton honours Queen Elizabeth II with beautiful jewellery tribute at her funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales honoured Her Majesty the Queen with a touching jewellery tribute at her funeral.

While attending the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, Kate Middleton wore one of the Queen’s very own pearl necklaces in a lovely gesture of remembrance.

Catherine also worn the very same choker to Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

This royal news comes after an unseen portrait of the Queen is shared by Buckingham Palace ahead of her funeral.

The Princess of Wales, like several other members of the royal family wore pearls to the Queen’s funeral (opens in new tab). Princess Catherine was photographed wearing matching pearl earrings and a dramatic four-row pearl choker for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, both of which once belonged to Her Majesty.

The four-row Japanese pearl choker was notably worn by the Queen to a number of important events throughout her 70-year reign and was even reportedly lent to Princess Diana.

The intricate necklace feature four lines of pearls that connect to an oval, diamond clasp, which is designed to sit centrally on the wearer's neck.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Catherine, whose eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined her at the funeral (opens in new tab), paired the historic necklace with the Bahrain pearl drop earrings which also belonged to the late monarch, and wore a small black veil, which is a traditional symbol of mourning.

The future Queen Consort wore the same necklace and earring pairing to the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, back in April 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images / David Levenson)

The Princess of Wales was one of the many royals who chose to pay tribute to the Queen through their jewellery.

Both Lady Louise and Princess Charlotte also wore sentimental pieces for the Queen (opens in new tab) and her love of horses. Lady Louise wore a simple silver necklace with a horse-shaped charm, while Charlotte wore a small horse-shoe broach on her black coat dress.