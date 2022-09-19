Unseen portrait of the Queen shared by Buckingham Palace ahead of her funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A previously unseen portrait of the Queen has been shared ahead of her funeral, showing Her Majesty smiling and wearing a poignant tribute to her father.

Buckingham Palace has released a previously unseen image of the Queen, ahead of her funeral.

The image was taken as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and shows Her Majesty wearing a special gift from her father, George VI.

An official portrait of Her Majesty the Queen, taken by royal photographer Ranald Mackechnie, has been shared by Buckingham Palace, ahead of her state funeral (opens in new tab). The image is thought to be the final portrait taken of the monarch and portrays her beaming down the lens while wearing a special tribute to her father, King George VI.

The poignant photograph was taken at Windsor Castle just four months ahead of the Queen’s death. It was shot as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and sees the 96-year-old monarch smiling while wearing a periwinkle blue coat dress - similar to the one she wore on the Balcony for her Jubilee Trooping of the Colour.

Accompanying the photograph, Buckingham Palace wrote, “Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released.

“It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

In the image, the monarch is seen wearing her famous three-string pearl necklace and matching earrings. Pearls have also been notably worn by Princess Kate (opens in new tab)and several other members of the royal family throughout the mourning period (opens in new tab)for the late sovereign.

The Queen can be seen wearing a two-piece aquamarine brooch, which according to Hello! held sentimental value to Her Majesty.

The ornamental brooch was a gift from her father, King George VI on her 18th birthday and can be spotted at a number of milestone events, during her 70-year reign. Namely at her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The portrait is made all the more meaningful, as Mackechnie was also the creative eye behind the official portrait of the Queen, taken to mark the start of her Jubilee weekend.