Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Queen's funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and key members of the royal family at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived at the Queen's funeral alongside their mother Kate Middleton and the Queen's Consort.

The Wales children walked beside their parents, Prince William the Prince of Wales and Catherine the Princess of Wales, behind the Queen's coffin at Westminster Abbey.

This royal news comes after Queen Consort Camilla paid a touching TV tribute to the Queen (opens in new tab) .

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Catherine, along with key members of The Firm and political figures from around the world at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab).

The Wales siblings travelled in a car alongside their mother Catherine, Princess of Wales and grandmother Camilla, Queen Consort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On arrival at the Abbey, the young royal duo looked grown up as they waited patiently to be ushered inside.

Catherine, placed a supportive hand on the back of her daughter, as they stood together after getting out of the car.

Princess Charlotte, who wore a black hat similar to that worn by her mother, held hands with Kate, while a confident Prince George walked ahead to be directed further.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once inside the Abbey, the children joined their parents Prince William and Catherine to walk behind their great-grandmother's coffin.

Originally expected to walk behind their parents, Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen walking between Prince William and Kate Middleton in a poignant moment for the family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed directly behind the Wales family.

Throughout the service, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined in with hymns and were seated front row, with Prince William sat beside Prince George and Catherine sat with Charlotte.