Kate Middleton is ‘lucky’ to have strong relationships with her mother and sister as royal life put her in a ‘lonely position’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's prominent position in the Royal Family has put her in a ‘lonely position,’ according to a royal expert who believes the Princess is ‘lucky’ to have kept up strong relationships with her mother and sister who can support her through anything.

Kate Middleton shares 'good relationships' with her mum and sister who both help relieve the 'loneliness' she feels over being a 'stratospherically famous, influential individual,' a royal expert has shared.

Experts believe Kate's position must be incredibly 'lonely' as she is in 'uncharted waters' as an 'outsider' marrying into such an important royal position.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's favourite sweet treat is perfect for an alternative festive pudding, here's the royal recipe.

Family is always important when it comes to advice, guidance and support whether you're a royal or not. From grandparents who provide childcare, like how Carole Middleton takes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out on family-orientated trips, to siblings who offer mental health support, like how Kate and Pippa Middleton attended therapy with their brother James, it's nice to know there's people behind the scenes cheering you on.

For Kate Middleton, it's even more important to know that her family is supporting her. That's because, according to a royal expert, Kate has found herself in a 'lonely' position since marrying into the Royal Family and becoming the Princess of Wales.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Tessa Dunlop revealed, ""I think in some ways, Kate feels probably quite lonely.

"She's left the category of a lone ranger or rich girl from her home county and has become this sort of stratospherically famous, influential individual and I think that's probably quite a lonely position. Which is why she's lucky she's got a good relationship with her mother and a very good one with her sister."

(Image credit: George Pimentel/Wire Image/Getty Images)

It must be invaluable to have such a sturdy shoulder to lean on as a royal, someone outside of The Firm who can still understand your troubles. Pippa proved to be just this person when in a 2014 interview with NBC she shared, "I mean, obviously she [Kate] has pressures that she's taken on and things. But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. We have a very normal, sisterly relationship. We're very close. And, you know, we support each other and get each other's opinions and things."

Similarly, body language expert Judi James previously revealed to The Express that Kate and her mum Carole act 'more like close sisters than a protective mother and her daughter.' She told the publication, "Carole and Kate look like body language twins in many of their most recent poses together, so much so that it’s hard to see who is mimicking who.

"They always gravitate to a state of physical closeness too, standing with their arms close or touching and their facial expressions suggesting delight in each other’s company.

"Now the pair’s body language is more like close sisters than a protective mother and her daughter. Their eye contact when they chat suggests shared fun and jokes, and Kate is possibly at her most relaxed when she is playing the role of a daughter rather than wife and future Queen."

(Image credit: rota/ Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The reason Kate's position is one that's seen as 'lonely' is because she's currently navigating 'uncharted waters,' according to royal expert Tessa Dunlop. Reflecting on the comparisons between Kate and her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, Dunlop pointed out that Kate is no longer following Diana's path as the royal never got to the incredible status that Kate now has.

"She had died before she got to Kate's age, they (the monarchy) haven't had a Kate," Dunlop said. "Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history and I think that's worth bearing in mind.

"The future Queen consort's role is an incredibly influential one and this is all about soft power".

Dunlop also shared that while Kate leans on her family for support, the Royal Family often turn to her for support of their own. She said, "We know the way the family lean on Kate, they clearly see her as their asset in a way, she looks more contemporary, she has more of the common touch and she certainly polls very well".