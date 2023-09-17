Carole Middleton reveals ‘family-oriented’ activities she loves doing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton has revealed how she loves to 'muck around' with her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and shared the 'family-oriented' activities she plans to do with them for 'as long as she's able to.'

Carole Middleton has revealed she loves to 'run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground' when spending time with her royal grandchildren.

The grandmother says she has a 'very hands-on' grand-parenting style and plans to be 'active outdoors' with her family for 'as long as she's able to.'

With the school summer holidays well and truly over, Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in the midst of royal duties and engagements, their most recent one being at Madley Primary School's Forest School where Kate discovered a new healthy snack she desperately wants to try with her kids.

Therefore, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely set to be spending a bit more time with their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as the couple look after their grandchildren while their parents are away at work. But this fact is probably one the royal youngsters couldn't be more happy about as Carole sounds like a dream grandmother whose main concern is that the youngsters have the time of their lives.

We know that the Wales children have a relatively normal life despite their positions in the royal line of succession; they're being prepared ‘for life in the real world’ with Duchess Sophie's nifty parenting trick, Prince William is teaching them to be 'losers,' and Kate proved their household was just like any other when she was recently injured trampolining at home with the kids. And while one of their grandparents is the King, who they can't ever call by his nickname again, George, Charlotte and Louis' maternal grandparents are keen to 'muck around' with them and take them to do plenty of normal activities when they spend time together.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Carole revealed that when she looks after George, Charlotte and Louis, she loves to 'muck around' and get stuck in with a whole host of 'family-oriented' and 'active' outdoor activities.

After describing her grand-parenting technique as 'very hands-on,' Carole revealed, “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

She also shared that she strives to instil a love of the countryside and an appreciation of 'nature and [being] active outdoors' in the youngsters.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carole revealed that, since becoming a grandmother for the first time back in 2013 when Prince George was born, her title as grandmother has strengthened her already close relationship with her own children.

She said, "We are all still close, because our relationship has evolved as my children have had children. I’ve learned to be a wise grandmother, I hope."

The information comes from Carole's 2021 cover interview with Good HouseKeeping, but The Sun reports that Carole actually asked the publication not to use her photo for the cover image, a wish that was not granted.

The reason for this was that, at the time, the Royal Family were in the spotlight for sombre reasons including Prince Harry's explosive Oprah interview and Prince Philip's failing health that ultimately led to his death in the same year. Carole thought that it would appear 'insensitive' to the Royal Family if she continued to promote her business with high profile interviews while they suffered with overwhelming press themselves so, instead of taking her off the cover, she opted not to promote her appearance on the magazine with other PR interviews.

A source told The Sun, "Carole is incredibly proud of her company and all the hard work that goes into it. But whilst backing the business, she didn't want to turn any news into a media circus because she is so respectful and sensitive to Catherine, and the royal family.

"She always gets William's go-ahead before any interview like this, and he is incredibly supportive. But the more the PR machine rolled out in Los Angeles with Meghan and Harry, the more sensitive Carole became.

"She decided she didn't want to do any PR for the interview - even if it cost her thousands in potential lost marketing."