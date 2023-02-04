James Middleton reveals his sisters, Kate and Pippa Middleton, attended therapy with him in new essay
James has been very open about his struggles with mental health
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
James Middleton has shared that his sisters, Pippa and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), attended therapy sessions with him to offer support following the death of his therapy dog, Ella.
- Kate Middleton's brother, James, has opened up about the death of his therapy dog, Ella, revealing that his sisters, Pippa and Kate, attended therapy with him following the death.
- James has been incredibly open about his mental health in the past, previously writing about his battles with depression.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton admits raising kids is 'tough' as she shares 'dream' for children's future (opens in new tab).
In a heartbreaking new essay, Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton has revealed how "all his family" came together in grief as he buried his therapy dog, 15-year-old cocker spaniel Ella, who he called his "saving grace".
Just one week ago, James Middleton announced the death of his beloved therapy dog on Instagram, writing that he was "just about holding it together."
Now, in a new essay for the Sunday Times, he has further opened up about Ella's passing. He wrote, "She was next to me through my darkest times, her head in my lap. Winston Churchill would complain that he was followed by the 'black dog' of depression. I had my own black dog but she was my saving grace."
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
According to James, Ella saved his life. He explained, "Everybody knew how much she meant to me and there was a day they feared the most: the day Ella was no longer in my life. She meant something to all of them too."
James' sisters, Pippa and Kate Middleton, both have cocker spaniels that were Ella's puppies. On the connection, he wrote, "All the family came to say their goodbyes. I can't speak for them but I believe she influenced their lives too."
After the tragic passing, James shared that he was in therapy trying to get through the challenging time. He also revealed that his sisters, Kate and Pippa, both attended sessions alongside him in support.
"My sisters came to some of my therapy sessions. They've always been there during difficult times and they were at my side during the hardest of times as well. For that, I am forever grateful," he wrote.
This is just one of many times that James has used his platform to draw attention to mental health. He has previously been incredibly open about his own struggles and written candidly about his experiences with depression.
"It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind," he wrote in a 2019 essay for the Daily Mail. "It's not a feeling but an absence of feelings. You exist without purpose or direction. I couldn't feel joy, excitement, or anticipation–only heart-thudding anxiety propelled me out of bed in the morning. I didn't actually contemplate suicide—but I didn't want to live in the state of mind I was in either."
Related articles:
- Kate Middleton is teaming up with this surprising star for a project close to her heart (opens in new tab)
- Sad news for Royal Family as Queen's 'most mischievous' friend dies (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton admits she left her teddy bear at home in hilariously sweet meeting with tiny royal fans (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton isn’t getting her hopes up over this gift from Prince William on Valentine’s Day (opens in new tab)
- Princess Eugenie's 'laid back' parenting style as 'authentically fun' mum (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood ‘apart’ but looked ‘confident’ at star-studded celebrity wedding
The pair were spotted at Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal earlier this week
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Dear Edward true story: Who was Ruben Van Assouw, who inspired the Apple+ TV series with Taylor Schilling?
Dear Edward true story: Apple+ TV brings the imagined aftermath of a real life plane crash to life, with Taylor Schilling at the helm.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Kate Middleton is teaming up with this surprising star for a project close to her heart
Kate Middleton has joined forces with an unlikely friend for a special reason
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton admits she left her teddy bear at home in hilariously sweet meeting with tiny royal fans
Kate Middleton forgot to take her teddy bear to a very important meeting!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton isn’t getting her hopes up over this gift from Prince William on Valentine’s Day
The Princess of Wales has been honest when it comes to what her husband is unlikely to gift her on February 14th.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who are Kate Middleton’s friends? Meet the Princess of Wales’ inner circle
From family friends to school mates, Kate has a loyal group to rely on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘open’ and ‘dominant’ body language shows she is ‘super confident’ and self-assured, claims body language expert
Kate’s ‘superhero’ red outfit also played into her bold look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears favourite £18 earrings for special outing with Prince William
The Princess of Wales wears her favourite £18 Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings for volunteering mission.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton nearly did not become the Duchess of Cambridge with the title reserved for another popular royal
The Earl of Wessex had an unusual inspiration for his and his wife's titles
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape
The Princess of Wales has an unusual way of burning calories while keeping her kids entertained
By Selina Maycock • Published