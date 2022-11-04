Kate Middleton navigates muddy mishap in high heels like a pro during latest royal visit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton kept her cool and avoided a muddy disaster after her heel got stuck in the mud during her latest royal engagement.

During her latest royal visit to Scarborough with husband, Prince William, to announce some incredible fundraising news, Kate Middleton navigated a muddy mishap like a true pro.

While greeting members of the public, the mother of three wore a chic camel coat and matching dress, plus her favorite style of heels but was quickly faced with a dilemma. In order to reach some waiting royal fans, she needed to cross a particularly muddy patch of grass.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As she approached the crowd, the Princess of Wales looked totally unphased as she carefully traversed the muddy terrain, before fans took her hand to support her as he heels sunk into the mud. Kate could even be seen crouching down to chat with a child, even though this meant her coat was touching the wet ground!

She then braved the walk back over the grass, smiling the whole time despite her heels sticking into the ground. Her heels also stayed firmly in place on her foot, which could have something to do with the clever £6 high heel trick (opens in new tab) she uses of wearing sticky pads in the soles of her shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This definitely isn’t the first time Kate has proved that she’s a pro in heels, she once even played a round of football in five-inch wedges (opens in new tab)!

During their Scarborough trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to a number of organisations including The Street.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The engagement also saw the couple announce a fund of £345,000 from The Royal Foundation, in collaboration with Two Ridings Community Foundation to help support young people’s mental health in town.

The grant will go towards creating safe spaces, affordable sports and outdoor activities, youth work, creative workshops, and mentoring.