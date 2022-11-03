Kate Middleton’s secret parenting trick she uses when George, Charlotte and Louis are misbehaving

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton reportedly uses this clever parenting trick when there's a tantrum brewing among the Wales children.

With Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis now becoming more regular faces at royal events, mum Kate needs a few tricks up her sleeve to keep their behaviour in check.

In fact, it’s been reported that she uses a secret, a four-word trick to quell any tantrums while they're out and about.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be members of the royal family and high in the line of succession (opens in new tab), they’re still kids and prone to the occasional tantrum. This is why, mum Kate has this secret parenting trick on hand, to stop any bad behavior in its tracks, especially when they’re out in public.

When sharing snippets into their family life (opens in new tab), the Prince and Princess of Wales have often been praised for their relatable parenting style (opens in new tab), which many claim is actually inspired by Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana’s own approach to parenting (opens in new tab).

Proving that they’re just like any other family, Prince William once revealed that they - like most parents- have to monitor and limit their kid's screentime, especially Prince George’s.

Now it’s been revealed, that Kate uses a secret trick for nipping bad behavior in the bud when they’re in the public eye, and it’s just four simple words!

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)

According to the Sun (opens in new tab), Kate says ‘Let’s take a break’ when any misbehaving ensues, which Dr. Rebecca Chicot, founder of Essential Parent, describes as ‘an authoritative’ parenting technique.

Chicot said, “Kate is a sensitive and warm mum. This is called an authoritative style of parenting that is now encouraged.”

Following the Queen’s state funeral, where both George and Charlotte accompanied their parents for the service, parenting expert Gifty Enright (opens in new tab), described Kate’s methods to the Sun (opens in new tab) as, “confident and intuitive.” (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jonathan Brady - Pool)

Though thankfully, when it comes to major royal events, Kate and William aren’t alone and have a number of family members ready to lend a helping hand. The Queen’s funeral, for instance, also saw the Queen Consort reportedly have a stern word with Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) for misbehaving.

Prince Louis’ cheeky behavior at the Platinum Jubilee also prompted both Mike Tindall and King Charles to step in to try and calm his restless behavior, much to the delight of royal fans - who got to see some rare and quality time between Louis and his grandad (opens in new tab).