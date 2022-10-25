Kate Middleton's autumnal plans for George, Charlotte and Louis during 'normal' half term break

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have some adorable autumnal plans in store for George, Charlotte and Louis' half-term holiday as the family enjoy some much needed rest-bite from school, with Kate trying to keep the break 'as normal as possible' following a difficult period.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to have some exciting plans in store for them as they enjoy their first half-term break from Lambrook school.

A royal commentator has shared a glimpse into the Wales family holiday, which they say Kate will be keeping as 'normal' as she can, after a difficult few weeks.

On the agenda, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond, is everything from cycling to horse riding, which is a new obsession of Princess Charlotte's, in particular. As well as walking the family dog, Orla, who Prince William revealed has been a big source of comfort (opens in new tab) following his grandmother, the Queen's passing.

The half-term break comes at a good time for the family, with Bond telling OK! (opens in new tab), "Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible, after their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months."

Bond then added, "They will be focusing on family time...enjoying autumn and recharging their batteries after a very difficult first half-term for the children"

Hinting at what other activities George, Charlotte and Louis will be getting up to during their school break, Bond said, "I can imagine they’re getting to know their new surroundings and the children will be exploring the grounds there.

"Probably if it’s raining they might play some games and they’re very keen on cooking and baking. The school they’re at has all sorts of hobbies and crafts so they might be learning one or two of them."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Brady - Pool)

No doubt the trio already have some new skills up their sleeves and new sporting interests as Lambrook (opens in new tab)prides itself on having a 'modern approach' to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs - with George even setting his sights on martial arts (opens in new tab).