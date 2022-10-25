Kate Middleton's autumnal plans for George, Charlotte and Louis during 'normal' half term break

The Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying some much-needed family time with George, Charlotte and Louis as they 'recharge' after a difficult first term

Kate Middleton's autumnal plans - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales - all smiling as they arrive at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jonathan Brady - Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have some adorable autumnal plans in store for George, Charlotte and Louis' half-term holiday as the family enjoy some much needed rest-bite from school, with Kate trying to keep the break 'as normal as possible' following a difficult period.

On the agenda, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond, is everything from cycling to horse riding, which is a new obsession of Princess Charlotte's, in particular. As well as walking the family dog, Orla, who Prince William revealed has been a big source of comfort (opens in new tab) following his grandmother, the Queen's passing. 

The half-term break comes at a good time for the family, with Bond telling OK! (opens in new tab), "Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible, after their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Bond then added, "They will be focusing on family time...enjoying autumn and recharging their batteries after a very difficult first half-term for the children"

Hinting at what other activities George, Charlotte and Louis will be getting up to during their school break, Bond said, "I can imagine they’re getting to know their new surroundings and the children will be exploring the grounds there.

"Probably if it’s raining they might play some games and they’re very keen on cooking and baking. The school they’re at has all sorts of hobbies and crafts so they might be learning one or two of them."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents William, The Prince of Wales and Catherine the Princess of Wales arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Brady - Pool)

No doubt the trio already have some new skills up their sleeves and new sporting interests as Lambrook (opens in new tab)prides itself on having a 'modern approach' to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs - with George even setting his sights on martial arts (opens in new tab).

Explore More
Prince William Kate Middleton