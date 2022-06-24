Kate Middleton shows off her football talents in high heels during latest royal visit
Kate Middleton proved she can do anything in heels, even playing football
Kate Middleton got stuck in and had a kick about in her high heels during her latest royal engagement.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted royal fans by joining in with a number of activities at Newmarket Racecourse.
- It was here that the Duchess of Cambridge showed off a surprising skill as she played football.
- This royal news comes after it was revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'inseparable' and 'couldn't be happier' in their marriage.
Kate Middleton stunned royal fans during her and Prince William’s latest royal visit as she had a kick about in her high heels.
Anyone who has ever worn a pair of heels will know that just walking in them isn’t always easy (or pain-free), let alone playing any kind of sport. But the Duchess of Cambridge proved she’s got many hidden talents, as she didn’t hesitate to get stuck in with the day’s activities on her most recent royal work day.
In fact, she delighted royal fans during Country Day at Newmarket’s Racecourse as she joined in with a game of football, in heeled-wedged shoes!
As she went to kick the ball, she exclaimed to amused onlookers that it would be difficult because of her footwear, yet she still managed to send the ball flying.
According to Ok! (opens in new tab) she then shook hands with a boy, who had also been playing football and told him, “You did better than I did,” much to his delight.
This isn’t the first time Kate has been praised for getting stuck in, fans previously dubbed her ‘brave’ for ‘showing no fear’ as she cycled with RAF Air cadets and even had a go at abseiling.
These candid, relaxed moments are set to become the norm as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to take a more leading role.
Prince William hopes to modernise the monarchy and make it more accessible. In keeping with this, it was reported that the couple hopes to ditch their formal titles during engagements - and instead be called by their first names.
Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification.
-
-
What to wear with a denim jacket: 13 of the best outfit ideas
By Antonia Kraskowski • Published
-
Paternity pay: how much do dads get and how much leave can they take?
New dads will want to work out their entitlement to paternity pay when taking time off to help with their newborn.
By Holly Thomas • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'inseparable' and 'couldn't be happier' in their marriage
Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have a seriously close bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton has two major reasons to celebrate this week
Kate Middleton will be celebrating two milestone family events this week
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a four-bed house with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a smaller home nearer to the Queen this summer
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated
-
Kate Middleton turns heads with 'rare' gift from Prince William
Kate Middleton 'rare' gift from Prince William is worn by the Duchess as she attends Order of the Garter Service.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton gives rare insight into the royal family as she reveals they all watch Eurovision
Kate Middleton has confirmed that the royals are Eurovision fans
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton reminisces over newborn Prince Louis dubbing him a ‘big boy’ now following his Jubilee antics
Kate Middleton reminisced over baby Prince Louis on her most recent work outing
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss Lilibet's first birthday
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Queen's hidden message at coronation mirrored by Kate and Meghan on biggest days of their lives
By Emma Shacklock • Published