Kate Middleton shows off her football talents in high heels during latest royal visit

Kate Middleton football - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs after visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire on June 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo )
Kate Middleton got stuck in and had a kick about in her high heels during her latest royal engagement.

Kate Middleton stunned royal fans during her and Prince William’s latest royal visit as she had a kick about in her high heels. 

Anyone who has ever worn a pair of heels will know that just walking in them isn’t always easy (or pain-free), let alone playing any kind of sport. But the Duchess of Cambridge proved she’s got many hidden talents, as she didn’t hesitate to get stuck in with the day’s activities on her most recent royal work day. 

In fact, she delighted royal fans during Country Day at Newmarket’s Racecourse as she joined in with a game of football, in heeled-wedged shoes!

Kate Middleton football - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes a kick of a ball as she attends Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse during an official visit to Cambridgeshire on June 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Edwards - WPA Pool)

As she went to kick the ball, she exclaimed to amused onlookers that it would be difficult because of her footwear, yet she still managed to send the ball flying.

According to Ok! (opens in new tab) she then shook hands with a boy, who had also been playing football and told him, “You did better than I did,” much to his delight.

This isn’t the first time Kate has been praised for getting stuck in, fans previously dubbed her ‘brave’ for ‘showing no fear’ as she cycled with RAF Air cadets and even had a go at abseiling. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse during an official visit to Cambridgeshire on June 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Paul Edwards - WPA Pool)

These candid, relaxed moments are set to become the norm as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to take a more leading role.

Prince William hopes to modernise the monarchy and make it more accessible. In keeping with this, it was reported that the couple hopes to ditch their formal titles during engagements - and instead be called by their first names. 

