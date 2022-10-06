Kate Middleton recycles powder blue coat for yet another major first

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton recycled a powder blue coat for yet another major first as she and Prince William undertook a day of engagements in Northern Ireland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Northern Ireland for the first time since taking on their prestigious new titles.

For this very special visit Kate Middleton opted to re-wear an eye-catching powder blue coat she’d previously worn for another historic engagement.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles III admitted this sad reality of ageing in a new Channel 5 documentary (opens in new tab) .

Just a few weeks after King Charles announced that they were Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton undertook a day-long tour of Northern Ireland on 6th October. This marked the couple’s first official visit since taking on their new roles and for this special day of engagements across the country, Kate Middleton brought back an old favourite. The future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) is known for recycling eye-catching pieces, from Kate Middleton’s yellow dress (opens in new tab) at Wimbledon to Kate giving major déjà vu (opens in new tab)in a show-stopping gown for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

For her time in Northern Ireland, however, it was a stunning piece of outerwear she chose as Kate Middleton recycled a powder blue coat she’d worn for another equally historic engagement.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The soft blue tone of this ankle-length coat perfectly complemented the Princess’ brunette waves. And with its blazer-like lapels and tailored design, Kate’s blue coat brought a sense of effortless elegance to her workwear look. She paired the coat with a pussy-bow blouse in a matching shade of pale blue, navy trousers and heels.

This beautiful look was a warm yet stylish choice for this autumn day although she appears to have previously worn this powder blue coat in the height of summer. Stepping out in Cambridgeshire with Prince William in June, Kate wore a blazer-style coat that certainly looks to be the same as they undertook several engagements, including visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Here she wore it over a patterned blue and pink dress with slate-blue heels and a matching clutch. During the visit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first official joint portrait (opens in new tab) was unveiled with the couple in attendance.

This was a huge moment for them and given Kate Middleton recycled the powder blue coat for her recent major first trip to Northern Ireland as Princess of Wales it seems she enjoys bringing this out for special occasions.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

The Princess and Princess’ recent day of engagements saw them visit PIPs (opens in new tab) - a charity that was founded in 2003 to support those who are considering or have at some point considered ending their own lives as well as extending bereavement support to friends and families. During their time there, William and Kate spoke with staff members and learnt more about their vital work.

Following this, the royals travelled to the recently-opened outdoor street-food and retail market, Trademarket. According to the BBC (opens in new tab), William and Kate were greeted by project director Will Neill and discovered from vendors how their new businesses had been helped by the market.

(Image credit: Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

They even took part in a cocktail-making race before going on to Carrickfergus - of which they were made Baron and Baroness when they married in 2011. They visited Carrick Connect which offers support to young people in the local community and learnt about their projects which include a mentoring service.

This recent visit to Northern Ireland is one of several the Prince and Princess of Wales have made in the past few years, with a two-day trip to the beautiful country in 2019 and a visit to Derry-Londonderry last year.