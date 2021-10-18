We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton stepped out in a stunning lilac dress as she walked the green carpet at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards in London – and it’s giving us major déjà vu.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans with their green-inspired looks for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards at Alexandra Palace on 17th October.

Whilst Prince William wore green velvet, Kate Middleton opted for a pastel purple dress that she previously wore an entire decade ago.

This royal news comes as the ultimate Princess Diana heirloom Princess Charlotte is set to be given instead of Lilibet Diana is revealed .

Kate Middleton joined Prince William at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace on 17th October and her beautiful outfit contained a special nod to her wedding dress. As senior members of The Firm, the Cambridges are known for supporting and advocating for important causes and organisations. Prince William’s passion for the environment saw him launch the Earthshot Prize last year in collaboration with Sir David Attenborough as he recently warned there’s “no time to waste”.

Having teased a major announcement and revealed the Earthshot Prize finalists 2021, Prince William and Kate Middleton were guests of honor at the awards ceremony.

This saw five finalists awarded £1 million to be put to good use for their unique solutions to some of the world’s most devastating environmental problems. Just last month, William and Kate stunned on the No Time To Die premiere red carpet, but it was a very appropriate green carpet they walked for the awards.

The Duke beamed in a green velvet jacket and black turtleneck and Kate opted for a soft lilac-coloured gown, complete with a glittering metallic belt. Her long curls were smooth, utilising her frizz-free hair secret, and cascaded over her shoulder, giving a glimpse of her simple drop-style earrings.

And Kate’s show-stopping outfit could already be familiar to eagle-eyed royal fans. The Duchess of Cambridge has previously worn this exact dress during her and William’s visit to California in 2011.

Back then, she wowed the world with the lilac gown whilst attending a BAFTA event, though from snaps taken at the time, it seems that she has since updated her silver belt for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Nor did Kate bring her metallic clutch from 2011 to the ceremony, instead allowing the pastel dress to do the talking, much like she did with her gorgeous purple suit worn recently in Northern Ireland.

Kate’s decision to re-wear this dress perfectly fits the Earthshot Prize Awards dress code which was reportedly to consider the environment when choosing an outfit. Not only that, but this particular gown is made even more meaningful given its link to her wedding day.

Just like Kate’s wedding dress which was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the lilac gown is an Alexander McQueen piece. The choice to re-wear this particular outfit for such an important event is a lovely reflection of her affection for the brand.

It could also possibly have reminded Kate of both her BAFTA outing and her wedding day. Either way, this is one show-stopping look fans likely won’t forget in a hurry!