King Charles III admits this sad reality of ageing in new Channel 5 documentary

The monarch has made a heartbreaking admission as he gives Pam Ayres a tour of his Cotswolds home.

King Charles III has made a heartbreaking admission as he acknowledges the sad reality of ageing in a new behind-the-scenes documentary of his Cotswold home.

King Charles III has admitted that he probably won't live long enough to see his seedlings flower in the garden of his Cotswold home.

The 73-year-old Monarch made the sad confession during an interview with poet Pam Ayres, as he showed her around his garden as part of a new documentary that is set to air later this week. 

King Charles agreed to allow Pam access to his beloved Highgrove House for her TV series about the Cotswolds, which was filmed before his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died. (opens in new tab)

Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time of recording, explained to her how he slowly created his organic dream by tackling one thing at a time - he even scatters seeds each autumn.

“Then you have to wait seven or eight years before anything happens," he tells her,  according to the Sunday Telegraph (opens in new tab) publication which has seen a preview of the programme.

“By that time, I'm dead probably," he joked to the poet.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry as a toddler in the garden of Highgrove

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince George is expected to inherit Highgrove House (opens in new tab) in the future.

Charles revealed that rabbits had eaten his specially created thyme walk which was created back when his children Prince William and Prince Harry were young children.

But now that Charles has succeeded the throne to become King in the royal line of succession, the Duchy of Cornwall owned estate near Tetbury passes to the new Prince of Wales, Prince William. But Charles is expected to stay living at the manor house which has been his family home for decades and has put the garden in the hands of his charitable foundation.

Speaking about his plant mix, Prince Charles said, "It's quite intriguing what pops up,” said Charles after admitting the thyme is supplemented with marjoram and other plants because the rabbits have eaten the plants. . “It's a combination of order and chaos."

King Charles, who is keen to slow down climate change, was persuaded to record the piece of video after Pam sent him one of her poems to prove they both have a love of hedgerows too.

The series also features local places of interest such as Cheltenham’s Pump Rooms, Cirencester’s Roman amphitheatre, the Dean Forest Railway, the National Arboretum at Westonbirt, Letcombe Brook and the Vale Wildlife Hospital in Tewkesbury.

The Cotswolds And Beyond With Pam Ayres is on Channel 5 at 8pm on Friday October 7, 2022.

