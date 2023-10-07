Kate Middleton reveals sweet way Princess Charlotte brightens up her mornings

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte makes her mum Kate Middleton 'very happy' by singing to herself in the mornings, the Princess revealed during a recent engagement.

Life in the royal household may, from the outside, appear to be full of formalities, like the strict rule that means Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t eat with their parents. But if the insight from Kate Middleton into her life at home is anything to go by, the Wales family are just like any other average family of five.

From Prince George's 'favourite' meal that's the perfect week-night family dish, and the way the youngsters keep Kate's parenting skills in check, to the sweet way Kate relies on her mum for ‘help, advice, and guidance’ when it comes to parenting, family life for the royals is pretty normal.

Cementing this view earlier this week during a royal engagement, Kate revealed the sweet way Princess Charlotte had brightened her morning before she headed off to work and our hearts are melting!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visiting the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell to learn about the work they're doing to support Ukrainian refugees who relocated to the area, Kate met with eight-year-old Liza and spoke to her about her own daughter, Princess Charlotte, who is also eight.

During their chat, The Express reports that Kate revealed, "I heard my daughter singing this morning and it’s a song called ‘Shine Jesus Shine’ and that made me very happy this morning."

Seeing Liza's eyes light up at the mention of the song, Kate then added, "Do you know that song? Does it have the same tune? I heard that this morning and it made me very happy this morning."

As well as singing, Kate has previously revealed that Charlotte has developed an interest in dancing too. SheKnows reports that the Princess revealed, “My daughter Charlotte likes dancing. She loves ballet and tap.”

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And it's not just dance lessons that Charlotte loves getting stuck into, she's happy to dance anywhere and everywhere. Speaking on the Apple Fitness + podcast Time to Walk, Prince William previously shared, "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka.

“There's a lot of hip movements! There's a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing."

When she's not singing or dancing, Charlotte is filling her time with various sports, with rugby, football and gymnastics being some of her favourites.

Appearing on fellow royal Mike Tindall's podcast last month, Kate revealed, "It's really great seeing some of the girls playing these team sports now,. Rugby and football weren't school sports when I was growing up so it's really great. Charlotte's playing both sports now.

"And it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now, and cricket. And hopefully they're the team sports you can play after school."