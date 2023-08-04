Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George, Charlotte and Louis keeps her parenting skills in check in relatable unearthed clip
The Princess of Wales opens up about one of her worst fears as a mum-of-three
The Princess of Wales has given fans an insight into the pressures of being a mum when it comes to impressing the kids.
Choosing the right must-have toys for children isn't the only thing families have to worry about - whether its the best toys for 10 year olds or the best toys for two year olds, what really matters is do you know your Paw Patrol characters from your Peppa Pig? Or your Barbie from your Bluey?
And while Kate has previously added to her mum-creditability with her Paw Patrol knowledge during a public engagement, there's something else she has to worry about - and that's getting the names of the popular children's toy right.
So how does she tell the difference between Rubble, Rocky, Skye or Zuma? Well, it looks like she's been swotting up with her kids Prince George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, who are fans of the show.
In an unearthed clip, Kate responds to fans praising her Paw Patrol knowledge, to which she revealed one of her fears: "I was then [thinking] I hope my children don't challenge me on which one's which!"
A post shared by Catherine Princess of Wales (@katemiddletonprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
When a fan suggested Kate might have got it wrong, she replied, "Oh dear.."
But others are impressed with her interactions, and one wrote, "Princess Kate is amazing she never disappoints!" and another said "Love her! So spontaneous and caring!"
Meanwhile, she's now the only one worrying about getting it right. Other parents have previously shared the pressure to know all the Paw Patrol characters' names too.
A post shared by PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol)
A photo posted by on
One mum wrote on the X (the platform formerly named Twitter), "I need to catch up on my paw patrol knowledge because all the kids love it."
Meanwhile, some others have been brushing up on the familiar faces. Another mum wrote, "New Year's Resolution: Monetise my encyclopedic knowledge of Paw Patrol."
A third parent added, "As a parent I often wonder what precious knowledge my brain forgot in order to make room for the paw patrol characters and their assigned colours."
Well that's a feat for anyone else to beat over the summer holidays!
And did you know Paw Patrol is listed as one of the best toys for 18-month-olds?
-
-
