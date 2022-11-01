Kate Middleton shares sweet glimpse at rare family photographs in moving video appearance

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton released a moving video for Addiction Awareness Week, which features a special nod to her own family.

Kate Middleton has shared a moving video for Addiction Awareness Week, shot at Kensington Palace, giving a sneak peek at the family photos on display.

In the video, the Princess of Wales spoke on why we need to show understanding, empathy and compassion to those struggling with addiction.

The video was shot at Kensington Palace and saw the mother of three speak on the 'shame' surrounding addiction and what we, as a society can do to support those struggling with the illness. The video was filmed in partnership with The Forward Trust an addiction recovery charity of which Kate is a patron.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, included footage from The Forward Trust and also gave royal fans an intimate glimpse inside Kate's office - where a number of adorable family photos were proudly on display.

One of the framed photographs was taken on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school (opens in new tab) in September 2019 and sees them standing together and smiling. There is also a picture of Prince William wearing a Chitral Scouts hat, according to Hello! (opens in new tab) on view, which was taken during the couple's 2019 visit to Pakistan.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The third photograph on display sees the whole family, posing together on hay bails and was taken at their Norfolk home of Amner Hall (opens in new tab) and used as the family's 2020 Christmas card (opens in new tab).

For the video itself, Kate spoke on how attitudes toward addiction are changing, but there's still much work to be done. She said, "We are not there yet, and we need to be. Still, the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives.

We as a society need to recognise that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathise with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

She continued, "Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race, or nationality."

Her words have earned praise from royal fans, who have thanked her for lending her voice to such an important cause.

Another commenter penned, "Thank you for inspiring so many to get the help they deserve ❤️ we all want to help any way we can!!!"

Another then wrote, "What an important way to lend your voice."

And a third commented, "Thank you for this wonderful message 👏❤️. This is such an important cause."