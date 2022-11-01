Kate Middleton shares sweet glimpse at rare family photographs in moving video appearance

The Princess of Wales has released a powerful video for Addiction Awareness Week, with a special glimpse inside her family life

Kate Middleton family photographs - Kate Middleton smiles, while wearing white shirt and her hair up in a ponytail during a visit of the National Cricket Academy on October 17, 2019 in Lahore, Pakistan.
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Kate Middleton released a moving video for Addiction Awareness Week, which features a special nod to her own family.

The video was shot at Kensington Palace and saw the mother of three speak on the 'shame' surrounding addiction and what we, as a society can do to support those struggling with the illness. The video was filmed in partnership with The Forward Trust an addiction recovery charity of which Kate is a patron.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, included footage from The Forward Trust and also gave royal fans an intimate glimpse inside Kate's office - where a number of adorable family photos were proudly on display.

One of the framed photographs was taken on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school (opens in new tab) in September 2019 and sees them standing together and smiling. There is also a picture of Prince William wearing a Chitral Scouts hat, according to Hello! (opens in new tab) on view, which was taken during the couple's 2019 visit to Pakistan.

Kate Middleton and Prince William smile at each other during a visit to the settlement of the Kalash people, to learn more about their culture and unique heritage, on October 16, 2019 in Chitral, Pakistan.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The third photograph on display sees the whole family, posing together on hay bails and was taken at their Norfolk home of Amner Hall (opens in new tab) and used as the family's 2020 Christmas card (opens in new tab).

For the video itself, Kate spoke on how attitudes toward addiction are changing, but there's still much work to be done. She said, "We are not there yet, and we need to be. Still, the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives.

We as a society need to recognise that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathise with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

She continued, "Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race, or nationality."

Her words have earned praise from royal fans, who have thanked her for lending her voice to such an important cause.

Another commenter penned, "Thank you for inspiring so many to get the help they deserve ❤️ we all want to help any way we can!!!"

Another then wrote, "What an important way to lend your voice."

And a third commented, "Thank you for this wonderful message 👏❤️. This is such an important cause."

