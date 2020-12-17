The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card has finally been released – and it’s adorable!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card has just been released after some eagle-eyed fans got a sneak peak last week.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card for 2020 has now been officially released.

This year’s adorable photograph shows the family amidst seasonal surroundings and places their youngest child front and centre.

Now officially released, the photo gives a unique glimpse into the lives of this extraordinary family. Featuring their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this year’s royal Christmas card places the youngest Cambridge front and centre. It couldn’t be more adorable.

What is on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card?

This year’s royal Christmas card photograph was taken at the Cambridge’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall which was gifted to the couple by the Queen after their wedding.

It features proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge either side of their youngest child, Prince Louis.

Beaming at the camera from between his parents, Louis looks more joyful and grown-up than ever. His sister Princess Charlotte, who is reportedly one of the more confident and “cheeky” Cambridges perches on her mother Kate’s lap in a cute festive jumper.

Meanwhile their elder brother Prince George smiles politely, looking composed and assured as he stands beside Prince William. The 7-year-old looked every inch the future king as he followed his father’s example.

Inside, according to The Telegraph is a printed message reading: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

How is this year’s royal Christmas card different from last years?

Last year the Cambridges opted for a summer photograph for their 2019 Christmas card. In it, the family were arranged around a vintage motorbike and sidecar.

However, surrounded by autumnal logs, it seems they decided to go more seasonal for their 2020 Christmas card. The family are clad in warm-looking winter layers and boots, ready for the unpredictable British weather.

How was the Cambridges’ card leaked?

Whilst the Cambridge’s official Christmas card was only officially released on Wednesday 16 December, it’s not the first we’ve seen of this cute family snap. The Christmas card was leaked last week, reportedly after an NHS worker posted a picture of it on Facebook after receiving it when the Cambridges attended a pantomime performance last week to thank key workers.

And this is not the first time this has happened! Last year, a photo of the family’s annual card was also leaked. This supposedly occurred after Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty shared it with her 11,000 followers on social media.

The Duke’s father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have now also released their Christmas card. Taken at their historic Scottish home, Birkhall, it features the couple sitting on a garden bench surrounded by flowers.

However early the Cambridge Christmas card might have been glimpsed this year, the official release of this adorable card will bring a smile to many faces.