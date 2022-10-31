How Prince Harry's Spare memoir release could taint a very special day for Kate, William and their children

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, could cast a shadow over a special week for Kate Middleton and the rest of the Wales family.

Prince Harry's memoir release could taint a special day for Kate Middleton, according to insiders.

The Duke of Sussex's first book, Spare, will hit shelves just one day after the Princess of Wales's 41st birthday.

In other royal news, King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert.



Prince Harry's memoir release could taint a special day for the Princess of Wales, according to royal insiders.

The Duke of Sussex's debut autobiography, Spare, is set to hit shelves on January 10, 2023, much to the anticipation of his fans and his critics alike. The 38-year-old announced he was writing a book "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become" in July 2021, promising to share the "highs and lows" of his incredible life on paper for the first time.

The memoir's title is reportedly a nod to Harry's status as a 'spare' in the Royal Family, with his older brother, Prince William, being the automatic heir to the throne. The duke has said that the book will detail "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him" over the past four decades.

(Image credit: Getty)

Spare's release date falls just 24 hours after Kate Middleton's 41st birthday on January 9 - a coincidence that hasn't gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed royal followers.

While some fans have speculated it could be a snub to his sister-in-law, insiders believe it was decided to overlap with the third anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's withdrawal from the Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously announced that they would be stepping back as senior royals in January 2020, after moving out of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to pursue a new life in the US.

It's unknown how Kate Middleton will mark her upcoming birthday, but it's likely she'll be spending it with her husband William, and their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis. The princess celebrated her milestone 40th last year at Amner Hall in Norfolk, where she reportedly kept things lowkey with a small party of close friends and family. The Royal Family also released three stunning photos of Kate in honor of the occasion, which are now on display for the public at the National Portrait Gallery.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Related articles: