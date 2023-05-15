Kate Middleton stuns in Cinderella-like dress for surprise Eurovision performance

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) stunned royal fans with a surprise performance at the Eurovision final last weekend, wearing a gorgeous Cinderella-like blue ballgown for the occasion.

The Princess of Wales looked every bit the Princess in a stunning blue, one-shoulder ballgown for her surprise appearance at last weekend's Eurovision final.

The cobalt colour was chosen in honor of the Ukrainian flag and made the Princess stand out during her short but sweet instrumental performance.

The UK's Eurovision entry, 25-year-old Mae Muller (opens in new tab), may not have performed as well on last weekend's scoreboard as the country may have liked, but there were other aspects of the competition's televised final that more than made up for the second to last place finish.

While some ogled over this years' Eurovision presenters (opens in new tab) and others wondered why Australia was taking part in the Europe-centric singing competition (opens in new tab), royal fans were shocked and delighted to spot Kate Middleton in the the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final's opening credit scene.

Appearing alongside last year's champions, Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra, and a range of British contributors, Kate Middleton appeared in a ten-second instrumental, showing off her incredible piano playing skills.

The move comes as the UK hosted the infamous competition on behalf of Ukraine due to the ongoing war (opens in new tab). Kate's involvement in the performance was kept tightly under wraps until the sequence was aired, giving a delightful surprise to royal fans who tuned in for the final.

It wasn't just her surprise appearance that has fans talking. She may only have featured in the scene for a mere ten seconds, playing an instrumental piece created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, but the absolutely gorgeous cobalt blue, one shoulder ballgown she wore gave a lasting impression.

In the video, which was filmed earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle (opens in new tab), Kate's billowing dress may have been largely hidden by the grand piano she was playing, but royal fans were quick to point out just how much Kate looked like the Disney princess Cinderella.

The cobalt blue hue of the one-shouldered gown by Jenny Packham, which retails for £2,940, honored the Ukrainian flag and all the attention was kept on the dress with the Princess opting for simple and muted accessorises.

Following the performance, The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a video of the scene, writing, "A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

In the comments, one fan wrote, "She’s a fairytale," while another praised her musical talents, "Amazing … What can’t she do ?!" A third royal fan excitedly shared, "What an awesome surprise. I spat all my tea out‼️"

This is not the first time The Princess of Wales has showed off her musical talents to the world. During her Royal Carols: Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2021, Kate accompanied the Scottish singer Tom Walker in her first-ever public piano performance (opens in new tab) for the Christmas Eve performance.

Talking to The Express at the time, Tom described the duet saying, "It was just mad, really. You know, when you look up sometimes in your career, and you're like 'how's this happened, how has this come about,' and that was one of those moments. It was surreal to be a part of that and to have the Duchess playing one of my songs on the piano, to be accompanied by her."

A royal source said at the time that the Princess had learned to play the piano as a child and took "great comfort" in playing music throughout the pandemic. They told People, "Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns. She also recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times."