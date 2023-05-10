Who are the Eurovision presenters 2023? Everything we know about Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina

Eurovision 2023 is upon us, and with the Contest now well underway in Liverpool, fans want to know who the Eurovision presenters are.

The UK is hosting Eurovision for the first time since 1998, after 2022 winners Ukraine were unable to host the event amid the ongoing war with Russia. With the wonderful Sam Ryder coming in second place, it means the much-loved contest has this year landed in Liverpool, with fans across the nation keen to show their support for the UK Eurovision entry (opens in new tab) and get their hands on Eurovision tickets (opens in new tab).

Now that the competition has kicked off, with the final a matter of days away, viewers are asking questions about the hosts of the competition. Here, we reveal who is presenting Eurovision 2023 and everything we know about three of the show's stars: Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina.

Who are the Eurovision presenters?

The full line up of Eurovision 2023 presenters includes Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark-Neal and Claire Sweeney.

Graham Norton will be presenting the final alongside Ukrainian singer, composer and frontwoman of The Hardkiss, Julia Sanina, Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham, and singer-songwriter, pop star and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon.

A post shared by BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In addition, Graham Norton will be doing commentary for the final, taking turns with actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc in the commentary box.

Julia, Hannah, and Alesha are also presenting the semi-finals on 9 and 11 May, while Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing during the live shows and giving live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in the Liverpool Arena.

For the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, both Semi-Finals will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with radio DJs and Eurovision experts, Scott Mills and Rylan, bringing commentary to UK audiences.

There will be a special commentary team on BBC Radio Merseyside too - including Brookside star - Claire Sweeney, and Liverpudlian presenter, Sam Quek, will front the Opening Ceremony live stream on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel.

Graham Norton, who has been commentating on the Contest for the UK since 2009, said: "It’s no secret how much I adore Eurovision, I truly believe it’s the greatest show on earth and every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour. This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud. Alongside presenting the Grand Final to the world, I just couldn’t resist the opportunity to get back into the commentary box for those watching in the UK!"

Who is Hannah Waddingham?

A post shared by James Yardley (@jamesyardley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Hannah Waddingham, 48, is an Emmy-Award winning actress. She is known for her role in Ted Lasso, and has also been nominated for three Olivier Awards and has starred in West End and Broadway musicals including Spamalot, The Wizard of Oz, Into The Woods, Kiss Me Kate and Space Family Robinson.

In TV and film, Hannah has also starred in Hocus Pocus 2, Game of Thrones, Sex Education, Willow and the upcoming Tom Jones limited series. For her role in Ted Lasso, Hannah won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 and the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

Hannah was born raised in south-west London, and attended private girls' school Streatham and Clapham High School before going on to study at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts.

She has a daughter, Kitty, born in 2019, who she shares her with her former partner and hotel manager, Gianluca Cugnetto.

On presenting Eurovision, Hannah Waddingham said: "There’s something really special about Eurovision which is why I’ve been an avid fan for years - from the camaraderie of all the acts backstage, to the epic scale of the show. It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals, but this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity. It is my great privilege to join Eurovision this year of all years."

Who is Alesha Dixon?

A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Alesha Dixon, 44, is a singer and formerly part of chart-topping band, Mis-Teeq. The group had two top-ten albums and seven consecutive top-ten singles, and Alesha is also a hugely successful solo artist and experienced BBC TV presenter –

previously fronting Comic Relief, Children in Need and The Greatest Dancer.

After winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 she later became a judge on the show for three years, and has also appeared as a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. Other appearances include America's Got Talent: The Champions, Walk the Line, Australia's Got Talent, and Alesha's Street Dance Stars.

Alesha lives in Hertfordshire with her husband Azuka Ononye - who she married in 2017 - and their two daughters, Azura Sienna and Anaya Safiya. She was previously married to British rapper Harvey between 2005 and 2006.

Speaking ahead of presenting Eurovision, Alesha Dixon said: "I’ve performed all over the world and there is just something about the buzz and anticipation of a live show that can’t be rivalled. Eurovision delivers that excitement, creativity and talent, but on a vast, global scale. I remember watching the Eurovision Song Contest on the TV when I was small, so to be there bringing the Grand Final and Semi Finals to people watching across the world is HUGE."

Who is Julia Sanina?

A post shared by Julia Sanina (@the_hardkiss) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Julia Sanina, 32, is a Ukrainian singer, composer and frontwoman of The Hardkiss alternative band. She was a Dancing with the Stars in Ukraine finalist and judge on X-Factor Ukraine. In 2016, her band, The Hardkiss, took part in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest and placed second overall.

Her band are winners of numerous YUNA Ukrainian Music Awards, and she was elected by the Ukrainian public to be a judge on Ukraine's Eurovision national selection show.

Julia was born in Kyiv, and first started performing at the age of three. She married The Hardkiss lead guitarist, Valeriy ‘Val’ Bebko in 2011, and the pair welcomed their first child, Danylo, four years later.

On presenting Eurovision, she said: "I am thrilled to present the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals and Grand Final. I’m so excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud. I can’t wait to get to Liverpool and meet the fans and the rest of the Eurovision family."

If you're after more Eurovision content, check out our explainer on why Australia is in Eurovision (opens in new tab), and this round up of the best and worst British Eurovision entries (opens in new tab).

Video of the Week