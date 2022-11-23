Kate Middleton stuns in sparkling white bridal gown for historical State Banquet

Kate Middleton wowed royal fans with her glamorous State Banquet look, as she wore a floor-length white gown and paid subtle tribute to Princess Diana with her choice of tiara.

The royal family put on a grand display this week as they welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe to the UK.

This State visit and banquet was the first of King Charles’ reign and saw the Firm dressed to the nines, especially Princess Kate who wowed in white.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton 'stepped up security' at Adelaide cottage with 'special feature' (opens in new tab) .

King Charles marked a special milestone this week as he welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe to the UK and held the first State Banquet of his reign. The royal family arrived in all their finery, especially Kate Middleton, who opted for a white, bridal-style designer gown which she paired with some sentimental jewelry.

Kate Middleton attended the white-tie event alongside Prince William, who also looked very dapper in a black suit. The mother of two wore a long white Jenny Packham gown, with silver, embellishment across the shoulders and an open-arm caped design.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson)

Over her gown, she wore the family order, the GCVO star and sash and accessorized her look with a number of poignant pieces of jewelry, including the Lover’s Knot tiara (opens in new tab)- which features pearls and diamond and was frequently worn by Princess Diana, notably in 1983 and 1985.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive)

To match her tiara, Princess Kate also wore a pearl bracelet from Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry collection, after also wearing the late Monarch's famous Bahrain pearl earrings on Remembrance Sunday (opens in new tab).

Royal fans were blown away by Kate’s white ensemble, dubbing her ‘stunning’ as they raced to comment on a picture shared by British Vogue on Instagram, one commented, “😍woww Princess Catherine.”

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While another wrote, “She looks absolutely stunning. Her gown is incredible 😍” and a third added, “Absolutely flawless our future Queen.”

Kate wasn’t the only member of the family to earn a few compliments, the Queen Consort also wowed in a royal blue gown, with lace sleeves - which she matched to her diamond and sapphire tiara and matching necklace.