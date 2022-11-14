Kate Middleton's beautiful tribute to the Queen during the Remembrance Day service

Kate Middleton wore two pieces from her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s jewellery collection, in a moving tribute to her, during the royal family’s first Remembrance Day since her passing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined other senior members of the royal family for two events this weekend to mark Remembrance Day.

During both engagements, Kate could be seen wearing two beloved pieces from the Queen’s own jewellery collection, in tribute to her.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen with her jewellery, as she joined senior members of the royal family over the weekend, to mark Remembrance Day. This poignant anniversary marks the family’s first, since Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth died.

The mother of three attended the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13th and was pictured alongside the Queen Consort, wearing a black, structured dress and matching hat. Pinned to her dress were also three Remembrance poppies, which acted as the focal point of her look and comes just days after she was dubbed the 'Children's Princess' (opens in new tab) for gifting one of her poppy pins to a schoolboy.

According to Hello! While the Palace has not confirmed why the family wears three poppies during the service, it s thought that they represent the three royal relatives who died during World War I.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)

Kate then accessorized her black ensemble with a beautiful pair of diamond pearl drop earrings, which once belonged to the Queen. The Bahrain pearl earrings were a favorite of the late monarchs, with Kate also opting to wear them to the state funeral of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip in 2021.

The earrings are also made doubly special as they were also worn by Princess Diana on a number of occasions, notably in 1992 and 1995.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Tim Graham Photo Library)

The day prior to the National Remembrance Service, Kate wore another nod to the Queen as she attended the British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside Prince William and King Charles and Queen Camilla.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP)

Paired with a black, blazer-style dress, Kate wore the Queen’s famous Japanese, four-row pearl choker (opens in new tab), with its oval-shaped diamond clasp - the very same necklace, she also wore to the Queen’s state funeral in September.