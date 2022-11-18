Kate Middleton takes style tips from Meghan Markle as she rocks chic camel coat

Kate Middleton seemingly took fashion tips fro Meghan Markle as she stepped out in a long camel coat during a trip to Reading’s Ukraine Community Centre.

Kate Middleton paid a solo visit to Reading’s Ukraine Community Centre and as usual, showed off her elegant sense of style.

The Princess of Wales wore a polka-dot dress, paired with a camel coat, which has long been a fashion staple for her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

As Kate Middleton stepped out on a solo visit to the Ukraine Community Centre in Reading, she put on a stylish display, choosing to take a few pointers from Meghan Markle's style by wearing her favourite style of coat.

The mother of three wore a long, navy and brown polka dot dress, matching navy heels - which she no doubt secured on with her clever shoe hack (opens in new tab) - and a structured camel coat that also matched the dots of her dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Paul Edwards - WPA Pool)

This style and color of coat is also a favourite of Meghan’s, who has been photographed wearing a similar coat on a number of occasions over the years. Namely, she wore a long, camel coat during her and Prince Harry’s visit to Canada House in 2020, which she paired with a brown turtleneck and stylish satin shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

She also wore a camel wrap coat to the traditional Christmas Service in 2017 with the royal family, before she stepped back as a senior royal.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson)

This isn’t the first time the sisters-in-law have been stopped wearing sweet nods (opens in new tab)to one another. In February of this year, Meghan was also spotted with her hair in a style reminiscent of one Kate also loves.

Kate’s camel coat also wasn’t the only influenced piece, her polka dot dress was likely also influenced by Princess Diana (opens in new tab), who often sported a polka dot gown. One of her other famous dresses, aside from her iconic ‘Revenge Dress (opens in new tab),’ was the pink, spotty number she wore during her first Australia tour in 1983.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive)

Sadly though, despite suiting the style so well, Kate’s styling could be set to change and we may one day see her ditch polka dots when she becomes Queen