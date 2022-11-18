Kate Middleton takes style tips from Meghan Markle as she rocks chic camel coat

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Kate Middleton seemingly took fashion tips fro Meghan Markle as she stepped out in a long camel coat during a trip to Reading’s Ukraine Community Centre.

As Kate Middleton stepped out on a solo visit to the Ukraine Community Centre in Reading, she put on a stylish display, choosing to take a few pointers from Meghan Markle's style by wearing her favourite style of coat.

The mother of three wore a long, navy and brown polka dot dress, matching navy heels - which she no doubt secured on with her clever shoe hack (opens in new tab) - and a structured camel coat that also matched the dots of her dress.

atherine, Princess of Wales wears a camel coat and polka dress as she visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on November 17, 2022 in Reading, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Paul Edwards - WPA Pool)

This style and color of coat is also a favourite of Meghan’s, who has been photographed wearing a similar coat on a number of occasions over the years. Namely, she wore a long, camel coat during her and Prince Harry’s visit to Canada House in 2020, which she paired with a brown turtleneck and stylish satin shirt. 

Meghan Markle wears a camel coat and brown turtleneck as she stays at Canada House on January 7, 2020 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

She also wore a camel wrap coat to the traditional Christmas Service in 2017 with the royal family, before she stepped back as a senior royal.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson)

This isn’t the first time the sisters-in-law have been stopped wearing sweet nods (opens in new tab)to one another. In February of this year, Meghan was also spotted with her hair in a style reminiscent of one Kate also loves. 

Kate’s camel coat also wasn’t the only influenced piece, her polka dot dress was likely also influenced by Princess Diana (opens in new tab), who often sported a polka dot gown. One of her other famous dresses,  aside from her iconic ‘Revenge Dress (opens in new tab),’ was the pink, spotty number she wore during her first Australia tour in 1983.

Princess Diana wearing a pink and white polka dot during her visit to Perth, Australia, March 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive)

Sadly though, despite suiting the style so well, Kate’s styling could be set to change and we may one day see her ditch polka dots when she becomes Queen 

