The flirtatious fashion trend Kate Middleton has adopted from Princess Diana

Since Kate Middleton inherited Princess Diana's title, she has been emulating her appearance too

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images and Karwai Tang/WireImage/Future)
Since inheriting her late mother-in-law's title, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) has been spotted in a "flirtatious" fashion trend that was a favourite of Princess Diana 

Taking on princess Diana's title must have been daunting for Kate Middleton. She has some big boots to fill, though she has admitted to being in good hands with her husband Prince William (opens in new tab). Since becoming the Princess of Wales, the similarities between Kate and her late mother-in-law have become ever more apparent, with one obvious love being clear.

Both Princess' are known for, envied and beloved for their classic styles and there is one particular print which both the royal ladies have used to add a bit more 'fun' and 'flirtatiousness' into their Firm (opens in new tab)-approved outfits.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Express, Miranda Holder, a fashion coach who is known for her viral TikTok style videos, said, "Kate recently has had quite the polka dots moment.

"Obviously Princess Diana embraced them, and I think the thing with polka dots is they're quite a fun print. The thing with polka dots is that they can vary so much, with the size of the dots etcetera, but it can just be reinvented every year with a different silhouette.

"I think [the print] makes Kate slightly more relatable. It brings a bit of personality and flirtatiousness to a look."

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images and Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse/Future)

Recently, in June 2022, Kate sent royal fans into frenzy as she paid homage to one of Diana's most famous Polkadot moments. Attending the Royal Ascot, Kate wore a black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, pairing the piece with a floral hat featuring by Sally-Ann Provan.

The look was a modernised take on an outfit worn by Princess Diana to the Epsom Dery in 1986. For the event, Diana stepped out in a white dress covered with a classic polka dot pattern by designer Victor Edelstein. She paired this with a similarly spotted hat by Frederick Fox.

