The flirtatious fashion trend Kate Middleton has adopted from Princess Diana

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since inheriting her late mother-in-law's title, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) has been spotted in a "flirtatious" fashion trend that was a favourite of Princess Diana

In his first speech as monarch, King Charles III gave his son, Prince William (opens in new tab) , the title of Prince of Wales and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, the title of Princess of Wales

, the title of Prince of Wales and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, the title of Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales title last belonged to Princess Diana (opens in new tab) and since inheriting it, Kate has been seen emulating the late Princess in one of her favourite fashion trends

and since inheriting it, Kate has been seen emulating the late Princess in one of her favourite fashion trends In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Kate Middleton has been dubbed a ‘master’ of sustainable fashion (opens in new tab)

Taking on princess Diana's title must have been daunting for Kate Middleton. She has some big boots to fill, though she has admitted to being in good hands with her husband Prince William (opens in new tab). Since becoming the Princess of Wales, the similarities between Kate and her late mother-in-law have become ever more apparent, with one obvious love being clear.

Both Princess' are known for, envied and beloved for their classic styles and there is one particular print which both the royal ladies have used to add a bit more 'fun' and 'flirtatiousness' into their Firm (opens in new tab)-approved outfits.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Express, Miranda Holder, a fashion coach who is known for her viral TikTok style videos, said, "Kate recently has had quite the polka dots moment.

"Obviously Princess Diana embraced them, and I think the thing with polka dots is they're quite a fun print. The thing with polka dots is that they can vary so much, with the size of the dots etcetera, but it can just be reinvented every year with a different silhouette.

"I think [the print] makes Kate slightly more relatable. It brings a bit of personality and flirtatiousness to a look."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images and Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse/Future)

Recently, in June 2022, Kate sent royal fans into frenzy as she paid homage to one of Diana's most famous Polkadot moments. Attending the Royal Ascot, Kate wore a black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, pairing the piece with a floral hat featuring by Sally-Ann Provan.

The look was a modernised take on an outfit worn by Princess Diana to the Epsom Dery in 1986. For the event, Diana stepped out in a white dress covered with a classic polka dot pattern by designer Victor Edelstein. She paired this with a similarly spotted hat by Frederick Fox.

Related articles: