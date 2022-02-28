We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle could be seen to have made a sweet nod to Kate Middleton as she stepped out for her latest appearance to receive a prestigious award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 53rd NAACP Image awards on February 26 where they received the President’s Award.

For this important occasion Meghan opted for a beautiful sapphire-blue dress and her hairstyle was a lovely mirror of her sister-in-law’s Earthshot Prize Awards look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just become the recipients of a hugely prestigious award, just five months after the senior royals were named two of the most influential people. Although they’re longer working members of The Firm undertaking engagements, the Sussexes have continued to speak out in support of important causes, charities and organisations and encourage people to treat everyone with respect and kindness.

Now the couple have been recognised for their public service as Meghan and Harry received the President’s Award at the annual NAACP Image Awards 2022. And one aspect of the Duchess’ stunning look could be seen as a sweet link to Kate Middleton.

The President’s Award pays tribute to “special achievement and distinguished public service” and past recipients include Rihanna and Muhammad Ali. Speaking out after receiving this meaningful award, Harry declared, “I think it’s safe to say I come from a very different background to my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most overlooked are often the most important to listen to.”

Whilst Meghan shared that she “couldn’t be prouder” of the work they’re doing together. This comes just days after the NAACP announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been chosen to receive the award for joining the “struggle for equity” and “heeding the call to social justice” both in the US and around the world.

For this significant occasion Meghan opted for a mesmerising blue dress designed by Christopher John Rogers. It featured a knee-high slit and a sash in a complementary shade of aqua that extended to a glamorous train.

And Meghan Markle could be seen as making a lovely nod to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton via her hairstyle. Wearing her hair in loose waves cascading over her left shoulder, Meghan’s hair is a lovely mirror of Kate’s similar style for the Earthshot Prize Awards back in October 2021.

For this ceremony, Kate gave fans a sense of déjà vu in her lilac gown and her elegant hairstyle was the perfect choice to allow her stunning dress to do the talking.

Meghan’s NAACP Image Awards look similarly allowed the intricate one shoulder design of her dress to shine during the ceremony. Whilst it’s not known if Meghan was specifically inspired by Kate’s hairstyle, her choice to sport a similar soft look for the awards shows how they seem to prefer chic, classic styles for big events.

After all their time in the royal spotlight, it’s perhaps no surprise that both Meghan and Kate know exactly what styles work for them, whilst championing the talented designers they choose.