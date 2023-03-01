Kate Middleton teams £30k leek brooch with quirky accessory from retail days in touching tribute to Queen

Kate Middleton wore a striking £30k leek brooch with a pair of quirky gloves from her twenties to celebrate St. David's Day in Windsor on Wednesday, much to the delight of her adoring fanbase.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William at Combermere Barracks today for the special event to mark the feast day of Saint David, the patron saint of Wales.

The 41-year-old glowed in a £2,990 scarlet red coat by Alexander McQueen and a black fascinator by Jules Millinery for the event, which saw William receive the Royal Salute during a traditional march-past for the first time since inheriting the title of the Prince of Wales.

Kate also wore a black scarf, black high-heeled boots, and black leather gloves with an intricate cut-out design. The elegant hand warmers seem to be a relic from the princess's wardrobe at Adelaide Cottage, having previously appeared on the glamorous royal in 2006 for Prince William's passing out ceremony at Sandhurst. At the time, Kate was working as an accessories buyer for the UK fashion retailer, Jigsaw.

It's the mother-of-three's striking choice of jewelry, however, that seems to be gaining the most attention from royal fans.

Kate paired her designer red coat with a leek brooch that is a replica of one once worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September at the age of 96. According to jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone (opens in new tab), the diamond badge is estimated to be worth about £30,000.

The original leek brooch was gifted to Her Majesty in 1960 by the Welsh Guardsmen and was worn by the monarch on multiple occasions throughout her reign, with its last appearance taking place at the Trooping the Color parade in 2020.

Leeks have been associated with Wales for hundreds of years, with some sources saying that the nation's patron saint, St. David, advised soldiers to wear the vegetable on their helmets to distinguish themselves from the enemy.

Queen Camilla has also worn a replica of Queen Elizabeth's treasured leek brooch, as has the late Princess Diana.