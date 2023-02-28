Kate Middleton wears £20 Zara midi skirt for romantic royal trip with Prince William

Kate Middleton has proven she's the Queen of high-street fashion yet again, stepping out in Wales on Tuesday morning in one of her trusty skirts from Zara.

The exciting outing comes just a few days after the Prince and Princess of Wales showed off their friendly rivalry at the Six Nations Wales vs England match in Cardiff.

The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly chic in a classic skirt from Zara on Tuesday, proving once again you don't need to break the bank to achieve the royal's regal style.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to an addiction rehabilitation center in south Wales this morning, much to the excitement of their Welsh fanbase. The important engagement comes just a few days after they attended the Six Nations' Wales vs England match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where they also opened the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite for injured players and their families.

William, 40, and Kate, 41, arrived at the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre near Pontyclun this morning to learn all about the facility's work in supporting those affected by drug and alcohol addiction. They also saw plans for the residence's new therapeutic garden allotment, which is being built as part of their Royal Foundation.

The couple's visit included a humorous exchange between William and the center's therapy dog, Ragnar, after the Great Dane greeted his royal guests with uninhibited enthusiasm. William remarked on the dog's "big ears", before Kate added, "He must be very popular."

The next stop on the couple's tour was at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre, where they learned how sport and exercise can support mental health and well-being.

After wowing fashion fans with her red and white houndstooth coat at the Wales vs England rugby match, the princess once again kept the style standards high with her gorgeous outfit this morning.

Kate went for another monochromatic look, pairing a white rolled-neck top with an elegant cream coat for the highly-anticipated outing. She added a touch of femininity with a black and white houndstooth £20 skirt from Zara and a pair of classic, high-knee black boots. As for the princess's accessories, Kate kept things simple with black gloves and a matching black clutch. A delicate yellow daffodil in celebration of St. David's Day could also be seen pinned to her coat.

The tour likely brings back fond memories for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who famously lived on the Isle of Anglesey between 2010 and 2013 when the future King was working as a search and rescue pilot with the RAF.