Princess Eugenie shows off baby bump as she replicates Kate Middleton's pregnancy style

Princess Eugenie has shown off her growing baby bump as she replicates Kate Middleton's pregnancy style with houndstooth jacket.

Princess Eugenie has stepped out in a black and white houndstooth jacket - similar to the red and white one Kate wore when she was pregnant with Louis.

The Princess of York left her thumbprint as a piece of artwork within a Chelsea Flower show charity garden.

Pregnant Princess Eugenie has been spotted wearing a houndstooth jacket during a royal engagement - and it's a pattern Kate Middleton wore when she was pregnant.

The Princess of York is expecting her second child (opens in new tab) with husband Jack Brooksbank (opens in new tab) and until she goes off on maternity leave, the royal has been taking part in a few engagements.

And her recent pregnancy wardrobe is similar to Kate's as just last week Kate Middleton re-wore her pregnancy coat (opens in new tab) and it had fans all saying the same thing. And now Princess Eugenie has favourited the stylish print by choosing to wear a monochrome version as she showed off her second growing baby bump (opens in new tab).

Princess Eugenie, who is patron of Horatio's Garden London & South East, cast her thumbprint with the help of a ceramicist and it will be displayed alongside a thousand other thumbprint stamps as a piece of artwork for the charity in the woodland room within the Chelsea Flower Show garden.

And fans have commented on how 'glowing' the Princess, who is reportedly looking to relocate to the US (opens in new tab), looks.

One fan wrote, "You are Glowing Eugenie!"

Another fan put, "So beautiful," and a third fan added, "Stunning" followed by three flame emojis.

Eugenie teamed up her stylish jacket with a black knee length dress and leggings and knee boots.

Her Royal Highness was also interested to learn about the benefits of the charity’s creative workshops and was delighted to view the grapevine she planted when officially opening the garden in May 2022.

Princess Eugenie is already mum to son August, aged two, and she previously opened up on her 'battle' with major change at home after her son was born (opens in new tab).