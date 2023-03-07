Princess Eugenie shows off baby bump as she replicates Kate Middleton's pregnancy style
The Princess of York steps out in a houndstooth jacket like Kate wore when pregnant with Prince Louis.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Princess Eugenie has shown off her growing baby bump as she replicates Kate Middleton's pregnancy style with houndstooth jacket.
- Princess Eugenie has stepped out in a black and white houndstooth jacket - similar to the red and white one Kate wore when she was pregnant with Louis.
- The Princess of York left her thumbprint as a piece of artwork within a Chelsea Flower show charity garden.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton says she wants to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to UK holiday destination that ‘she misses’ (opens in new tab).
Pregnant Princess Eugenie has been spotted wearing a houndstooth jacket during a royal engagement - and it's a pattern Kate Middleton wore when she was pregnant.
The Princess of York is expecting her second child (opens in new tab) with husband Jack Brooksbank (opens in new tab) and until she goes off on maternity leave, the royal has been taking part in a few engagements.
And her recent pregnancy wardrobe is similar to Kate's as just last week Kate Middleton re-wore her pregnancy coat (opens in new tab) and it had fans all saying the same thing. And now Princess Eugenie has favourited the stylish print by choosing to wear a monochrome version as she showed off her second growing baby bump (opens in new tab).
A post shared by Horatio’s Garden (@horatiosgarden) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Princess Eugenie, who is patron of Horatio's Garden London & South East, cast her thumbprint with the help of a ceramicist and it will be displayed alongside a thousand other thumbprint stamps as a piece of artwork for the charity in the woodland room within the Chelsea Flower Show garden.
And fans have commented on how 'glowing' the Princess, who is reportedly looking to relocate to the US (opens in new tab), looks.
One fan wrote, "You are Glowing Eugenie!"
Another fan put, "So beautiful," and a third fan added, "Stunning" followed by three flame emojis.
Eugenie teamed up her stylish jacket with a black knee length dress and leggings and knee boots.
Her Royal Highness was also interested to learn about the benefits of the charity’s creative workshops and was delighted to view the grapevine she planted when officially opening the garden in May 2022.
Princess Eugenie is already mum to son August, aged two, and she previously opened up on her 'battle' with major change at home after her son was born (opens in new tab).
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
King Charles's modern makeover of Windsor Castle to reflect monarch's longtime passion revealed
King Charles has made some major renovations to the Queen's former residence in Berkshire
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
63 of the best International Women's Day quotes to celebrate and inspire this year
Browse this list of the best International Women's Day quotes to inspire and celebrate the important women in your life this year.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince Louis' hilarious after school request for Kate Middleton sums him up perfectly
The Wales youngster is very vocal on what he needs after the school day has ended.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton loves this clutch bag so much she has it in 12 different colours
The clutch has been a staple for the Princess since 2012
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton says she wants to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to UK holiday destination that ‘she misses’
The place holds special memories for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton pause royal schedule to attend Pippa Middleton's christening for baby Rose
The Prince and Princess of Wales almost go unnoticed at the special family ceremony
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals she has to 'keep practising' this secret talent shared with Princess Charlotte
The Princess of Wales has opened up on the very flexible skill she could do when she was younger.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton re-wears ‘pregnancy’ coat and fans are all saying the same thing
The Princess of Wales stepped out in her houndstooth jacket that she wore while pregnant with Prince Louis
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where did Kate Middleton work before joining the Royal Family?
The Princess worked some surprisingly normal jobs before she became a royal
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason
Why the Wales family aren't expected to ever move into Windsor Castle
By Selina Maycock • Published