How Prince William and Kate are raising their kids 'Carole Middleton's way'

The Prince of Wales is said to be raising his kids differently to how he was brought up, royal expert claims

(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be raising their children the 'Carole Middleton way' according to a royal expert.

Prince William is said to be raising his children very differently to how he was brought up, royal expert Duncan Larcombe claims.

The Prince of Wales, who is a dad-of-three to children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with wife Kate Middleton, are understood to be basing their parenting model on that of Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Duncan explained, “Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house."

The Wales' moved house last year from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab) near Windsor, with their children moving to a new school in Berkshire, which is teaching them a rare school activity (opens in new tab).

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry as they arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Middleton has previously been praised for her parenting style (opens in new tab), with the techniques she uses to communicate with her children in public - using her experience in early childhood development (opens in new tab) to steer future projects.

Speaking to OK! Duncan also said Kate and William hope that their children will grow up to be their "best friends" in the same way Carole and Michael Middleton are to their brood, all while navigating life in the royal spotlight. 

He added, "By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends.

"That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George, and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain."

Prince Louis stole the spotlight at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in which he put on a very cheeky display (opens in new tab), hinting that he can be more relaxed around his parents.

