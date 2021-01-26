The hardest working royal of 2020 has been revealed and you’ll be surprised

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The hardest working royal family member of 2020 has been revealed and you might be surprised to find out that it's not the Queen or Kate Middleton who are in first place.

Famously busy royal Princess Anne has taken the top spot once again, attending 148 official engagements last year.

While we are often treated to plenty of pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hard at work, it’s actually Princess Anne who is heads above the rest when it comes to doing her bit for the royal family.

The Princess Royal took on the most royal engagements by far last year, attending 148 official engagements last year and spending 145 days at work.

According to figures from property agents SavoyStewart.co.uk, who took a good look at the royals’ work last year, Prince Charles came in second, proving he’s ready to take on his next role of King one day.

Charles took on 146 engagements over 141 working days, while Her Majesty the Queen took third place, attending 136 engagements over 130 days at the age of 94.

The Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward also gave his mother something be proud of, completing 126 engagements in 123 days and nabbing fourth place.

Prince William came next with 104 engagements while Sophie, Countess of Wessex did 86.

Duchess Camilla and Kate Middleton were next – the Duchess of Cornwall worked for 81 days while busy mum-of-three Duchess Catherine pulled off 79 engagements in 77 days.

Last year was of course taken over by the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the royals took on the majority of their work via video call, getting to grips with Zoom calls and a whole new way of representing Her Majesty.

The Queen sadly missed out on many public engagements, spending the majority of the year away from Buckingham Palace, forming a royal bubble with Prince Philip and a small group of staff at Windsor Castle and the Balmoral estate in order to reduce the couple’s risk of catching the virus.

Now the Queen has been given her Covid-19 vaccine there is hope she may return to her in-person appearances next year.