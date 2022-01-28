We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton could reportedly take on a prestigious role from Prince Harry a year after the Sussexes confirmed they wouldn’t return as working royal.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be about to become royal patron of the Rugby Football Union – a role previously held by her brother-in-law.

Prince Harry lost all his remaining patronages after he and Meghan Markle confirmed they weren’t returning as working royals.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is tipped to become the new royal patron of Rugby Football Union alongside the many other patronages she holds for charities and military organisations as a senior member of The Firm. The prestigious role once belonged to her brother-in-law Prince Harry, who succeeded the Queen as Royal Patron in 2016. The rugby-loving royal was previously Vice Patron of the RFU, but sadly despite his love of the sport, this was one of several roles that he lost last year.

According to the Daily Mail, sources have claimed that Kate is now due to be announced as the sporting organisation’s new patron “imminently”. If this does turn out to be the case, then it’s understood that this would be the first reassignment of Harry’s former patronages.

When Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals in 2020, fans no doubt hoped they’d return to royal life. Instead, they later informed the Queen that they wouldn’t be resuming their royal duties and would be permanently making a life for themselves in their new LA home.

Buckingham Palace confirmed they’d quit the Royal Family in a statement which also explained that it’s “not possible” for them to continue with their former patronages and associations.

‘Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,’ it declared.

‘The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

Since then rumors have arisen over just which of Harry’s relatives could take over his roles. Back in August 2021, reports even suggested that Kate would take on his patronages for the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. Whilst Princess Anne was tipped to become Captain General Royal Marines in his stead.

Neither appointment has been confirmed, however the recent rumors of Kate’s potential new role come ahead of the Six Nations Championship. Kicking off on 5th February, England will face the Welsh national team, with Prince William royal patron of Welsh Rugby Union.

If Kate is announced “imminently” as RFU patron, husband and wife will be supporting competing sides. And with the pressure on to find a new figurehead for English rugby, it would certainly be exciting if Kate Middleton takes on this prestigious role from Prince Harry!