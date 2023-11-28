Kate Middleton's personal donation to baby bank has the sweetest link to her own childhood (and her kids Prince George, Charlotte and Louis)
The Princess of Wales made this kindhearted donation to help struggling families
Kate Middleton's personal donation to a baby bank has sweet links to her own childhood and that of her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.
Parents who are struggling financially with the rising cost of living or parents-to-be who find out how much it costs to raise a child might find themselves using a baby bank for essential baby items.
And while families in need want to know where to find your local baby bank others might want to give donations and it operates just like a food bank.
The Princess of Wales visited just one of the outlets - Sebby's Corner in Barnet, northwest London - which is a baby bank that provides a safety net for families in need of food and clothing across Barnet, Hertfordshire and London. Upon meeting the people who run it, Kate donated 50 copies of the children's book The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.
The book is one the Princess used to always read as a child and one which she has since read to all three of her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, as they've been growing up.
Also, Kate Middleton appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories back in 2022 where she gave fans a glimpse into her royal parenting routine and read the book to young viewers who had tuned in.
If you missed it, you catch a glimpse of Kate on CBeebies Bedtime Stories talking about the book below...
During her visit to the baby bank, Kate helped put the finishing touches to a Santa's Grotto. Bianca Sakol, founder and CEO of Sebby’s Corner, told PEOPLE, "It was so lovely that she brought the books. They were books that she said she enjoyed reading with her children."
She added, "Things are so difficult now with the cost of living crisis and those families who were just getting by last year are now struggling and just can’t make ends meet. That’s what services like ours are there for. Every child should have Christmas and we talked a lot about that and how people can help get involved in supporting that.”
She added, “[The Princess] sat down with some of our families and really chatted with them and she understood where they were coming from. She is so warm and empathetic and really makes them feel comfortable and at ease.”
