We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is set to appear on very special episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Kate Middleton has previously been fairly open about her parenting style and it’s about to be taken to a new level as she settles down to read a book in the hope of sending the nation into dreamland.

The Duchess of Cambridge will become the latest royal to read in the popular BBC slot and a sneak peek of the special Bedtime Stories episode has been shared to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton was spotted in skinny jeans and cosy knit for rare off-duty shopping trip.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mum to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three with husband Prince William is using her story reading skills in order to help the nation sleep.

She is following in the footsteps of singer Ed Sheeran, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Prince Harry who have all appeared on the segment.

The iconic Bedtime Stories slot on the BBC channel is a family favourite, with many using it as the final step of their bedtime routine, and it’s about to get a royal guest appearance as Kate takes time out from her busy schedule to share one of her much loved books.

When will Kate Middleton be on Bedtime Stories?

Kate Middleton will be on Bedtime Stories at 6.50pm, on Sunday, 13th February on CBeebies. The episode will then be available on catch up on BBC iPlayer for anyone who misses it.

For the CBeebies Bedtime special, Kate gets cosy with a hot chocolate close at hand and two soft toy owls the Duchess smiles at the camera, while behind her, one of the show’s trademark soft yellow bugs watches on from inside a den made of tree branches.

Kate, who is a big believer in letting children explore the great outdoors, appears to have stuck to her beliefs with her campfire-like setting.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said, “I couldn’t be more proud to have the Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this year’s Children’s Mental Health week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

What story is Kate Middleton reading on bedtime stories?

Kate Middleton is reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Duchess Kate, can be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor on a blanket next to a fire pit, wearing a warm winter jumper and a pair of jeans as she turns storyteller of the children’s classic that follows the story of Plop, a baby barn owl, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

The Duchess’ book choice aligns with this year’s theme of Growing Together – which has been designed to help those involved move beyond their comfort zone.

But Kate isn’t reading one of her children’s favourite books, as Prince William previously revealed that their children love hearing about the adventures of The Gruffalo before they drift off to dreamland.

In 2018 Prince William met with the book’s author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler while at the event, as the pair have decorated one of the 21 model rhinos for charity, taking inspiration from their book The Ugly Five, in a bid to raise awareness about the critical threat poachers are to rhino populations.

‘I know who you are. It’s a big hit in our household, The Gruffalo’, William told Julia and Axel.

And fans are delighted with the news, one tweeted, “I can’t wait for Sunday”

Another fan put, “Wow, look at this!!!! CBeebies and #DuchessofCambridge together. This is why she’s THE children’s princess.”

And a third supporter added, “I used to read this book as a child, and read it to my children. It is wonderful. My 10yo daughter remembers it and reminded me that she recently read it to her guinea pigs.”

In 1984, the Prince of Wales read his children’s book The Old Man of Lochnagar on BBC’s Jackanory. In 2020, the Duchess of Cornwall joined Oscar-winning film director Taika Waititi to read from James and the Giant Peach to support Covid-19 charities.

Prince Harry also read a Thomas the Tank Engine story to mark 75 years of the much-loved children’s book series.

Kate Middleton’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air at 6.50pm, on Sunday, 13th February on children’s channel CBeebies then will be available on catch up on the BBC iPlayer.