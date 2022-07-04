Kate Middleton’s thoughtful treat from Prince William after the Cambridge kids are in bed

Kate Middleton reportedly receives a thoughtful treat from Prince William in the evenings after their three children have gone to bed. 

With the Queen’s role now said to have been updated and senior members of The Firm stepping up even more than usual during the Platinum Jubilee year, things look set to remain incredibly busy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As the future King and Queen Consort, their responsibilities are only expected to increase going forwards, all whilst they juggle royal duties with life as parents-of-three. 

And it seems that after a packed day of engagements, family commitments or simply balancing both, there’s a thoughtful treat Prince William loves to bring Kate. It's previously been suggested that after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are tucked up in bed, William sometimes turns royal bartender for his wife of eleven years...

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Getting candid with People (opens in new tab) last year, a family friend of the Cambridges explained that the royals’ tipple of choice is a classic...

“William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” they claimed before adding, “They look after each other, but in different ways.” 

Prince William’s heartfelt gesture of a refreshing G&T as he and Kate unwind and enjoy the end of the day together suggests an adorable level of attentiveness in their marriage. This is something fans have also been treated to glimpses of over the years, from Kate getting hands on with William with a rare public display of affection during their first joint engagement of 2022, to the sweet moment between Kate and William that was compared to their fairytale wedding day. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 'Together at Christmas' community carol service

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the couple are believed to be just as attentive and supportive of one another when it comes to parenting and on the same page when it comes to trying to give their children a relatively normal upbringing.

Another source previously told People that the Duchess in particular “likes to keep an ordinary life” at home, whilst a friend alleged that she "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules”.

It’s also been suggested that William and Kate are always keen to do the school run where possible, organise their kids’ play dates and eat dinner together. Meanwhile, reports have claimed that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on hand to help their children with home learning in lockdown, just like so many other parents across the world during the pandemic.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Their focus on "looking after" each other in “different ways” as both partners and parents and spending time together is incredibly heart-warming. 

And Kate Middleton’s thoughtful treat of a refreshing gin and tonic made by Prince William sounds like a lovely example of how they make time to prioritise quiet moments as a couple away from the royal spotlight. 

