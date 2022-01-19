We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is spotted getting hands-on with Prince William in an adorable PDA moment on their first joint royal engagement of 2022.

Kate Middleton cannot resist touching her husband Prince William as the couple shares a rare subtle display of affection.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Foundling Museum, of which Kate is patron.

Kate Middleton is pictured getting hands-on with Prince William during their first public engagement of 2022 in a sweet but subtle display of affection.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to visit the Foundling Museum, which tells the story of Foundling Hospital, of which Kate became a patron in 2019.

They took part in a group therapy session, as well as a round table discussion. The museum is set up to tell the story of the 18th-century Foundling Hospital which was a home for children at risk of abandonment.

And during the visit, the pair, who are parents to son Prince George, eight, daughter Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, engaged in an adorable rare public display of affection – much to fans’ delight.

One fan wrote, ‘Love seeing them at engagements together!’

Another put, ‘Wills and Kate are the future’.

And a third added, ‘We loved this sweet moment as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left their royal engagement today’.

Traditionally, despite Kate and Wills’s love story, they don’t often hold hands or publicly show affection. An unwritten rule saying royals must act professionally could be why they rarely engage in PDA. During rare occasions, the pair’s been seen holding hands or touching each other’s backs and today Kate couldn’t resist reaching out to William as the pair walked down the steps to leave the building.

Prince William is second in line to the throne in royal succession and aside from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s PDA, body language expert Darren Stanton, (on behalf of Betfair Casino) believes their recent appearance proves they are showing strength as a couple.

“One thing that is clear about William and Kate as a couple – and has been from the outset – is that they are undeniably on the same page.

“They are more than comfortable with one another and around each other, so much so that they don’t feel a need to constantly be tactile.

“This was visible during today’s engagement where they were seen keeping a subtle distance from each other, yet held the exact same posture.

He continued, “This can be taken as a show of strength as the pair are happy to operate as individuals despite attending events as a pair.

“At one point, William was seen leaning closely into Kate to talk to her on a more personal level – a gesture that demonstrates how they are more than happy to have each other in close proximity, alludes to the strengthened rapport between them and suggests they are a very strong couple indeed.”

And he thinks Kate appears to have “grown in confidence” in the way she takes the lead.

Daren described, “On arrival to the Foundling Museum, it’s interesting to see that Kate exited the vehicle on her own and strode forward towards those waiting while followed closely behind by Prince William.

“She didn’t look back to see where William was, denoting her sure-fire confidence and the confidence she and William have in each other’s ability.

“William is quite happy to let Kate take centre stage and I think small, subtle gestures like this reveal how we’re now seeing a much stronger version of Kate as an established working member of the senior royal family.

“This not only demonstrates that she is very much her own person and has a sense of independence within her relationship with William, but it shows how important she perceives her role within the monarchy,” he added.