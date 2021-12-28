We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans spotted a sweet moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Christmas Carol service.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a romantic look during a carol service which aired last week.

Fans of the couple are comparing it to a moment they had during their wedding which took place in 2011.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t usually ones to pack on the PDA, they shared a very sweet moment over the festive period.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a festive event held earlier this month, Together At Christmas, which aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Joined by several other members of the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey, the couple enjoyed a performance from Ellie Goulding, who actually sang at their wedding ten years ago.

It was previously reported Kate, 39, and William, 39, even did their first dance to a version of Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ performed by Ellie.

And it seems as though watching the singer again brought back some memories for them.

During her cover of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, the Cambridge’s exchanged a sweet moment, with Kate catching her husband looking at her.

The Duchess – who is mum to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, – then shyly looked down to the ground, as William smirked to himself.

Many royal fans have compared this exchange to one on their wedding day, which also took place at Westminster Abbey 10 years ago.

One person shared a video on Twitter, writing: “Same place, Same people, Same stare.”

“Beautiful and that little flirty smile between William and Kate”, commented someone else.

Another fan shared a side-by-side still of the couple and commented: “The way they smile at each other is everything.”

“10 years together, 10 years married, 3 children and still the same look…,” wrote someone else.

This sweet moment comes as the Queen was forced to cancel Christmas at Sandringham for the second year running due to rising Covid rates.

Instead of the royal family gathering at the much-loved Norfolk estate, Her Majesty stayed at Windsor Castle for her first Christmas without husband Prince Philip.

Unfortunately, there are fears over security at Windsor after an armed man was detained within the castle grounds on Christmas day.

A 19-year-old from Southampton was arrested on December 25 on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The suspect has now been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, according to the Metropolitan Police.