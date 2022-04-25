We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s brand new photo of Prince Louis, shared to mark his fourth birthday, has got so many royal fans saying the same thing.

Prince Louis celebrated his fourth birthday at the weekend with Kate Middleton sharing a series of sweet photos of her youngest son to mark the big day.

The gorgeous snaps were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself and sparked a huge reaction from fans when it was posted on social media.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton paid a special nostalgic tribute to Princess Charlotte.

The utterly adorable images of Prince Louis, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, show him playing on the Norfolk dunes nearby to the Cambridges’ country home, Amner Hall.

Louis, who was born on the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London on April 23rd 2018, can be seen wearing a grey jumper with colourful stars, a checked blue and white shirt and a pair of teal shorts, while playing on the sand and beaming at the camera.

A caption beside the first upload, shared ahead of his big day, read, “4 years old tomorrow!”

The post also confirmed the snaps had been shot by keen photographer Kate, who regularly allows personal family photos she has taken to be released for the eyes of royal fans.

“Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today! 🎂,” another post read, alongside more super smiley shots.

Naturally, royal fans flocked to the comment section to swoon over Louis’ sweetness, with so many comparing the royal tot to a number of his relatives.

Some pointed out how much Louis looks like his father, Prince William, while the majority couldn’t help but point out his resemblance to his grandfather, Michael Middleton.

“Gosh looks like his dad,” one wrote.

“He really does look like your dad , Catherine ❤️,” another penned, while a third chipped in to add, “He looks like grandfather Middleton❤️.”

“Spot on, he is definitely a Middleton. He is the double of his grandfather. Very handsome boy,” another commenter agreed.

“A Mini Mike, for sure,” another comment read.