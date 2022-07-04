Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had such a lovely reaction to being spotted on the street in London

A royal fan has recalled the moment she encountered Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the streets of Kensington, revealing just how polite and sweet they were during their outing with their nanny.

The Cambridge kids were reportedly spotted out and about in London by a passer-by.

The royal fan has shared details of just how respectful and polite George, Charlotte and Louis were while in public with their nanny.

This royal news comes after Prince William calling Princess Charlotte 'darling' in an adorable video went viral.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's parenting method is believed to a be a 'relatable' mix of traditional and modern elements, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also relying on the help of Norland nanny, Maria Borallo, to care for the kids while they're off on royal duties.

And it seems that the future King and Queen Consort have had no issues with teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have perfect manners, as a member of the public reportedly recounted after claiming to have seen the trio of royal little ones out in Kensington.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Etiquette expert Mykja Meier told The Express that George, Charlotte and Louis, who are third, fourth and fifth in the royal line of succession, had been seen by a neighbour on the best behaviour, nearby to their Kensington Palace home.

"In Kensington, I have a neighbour who saw them with their nanny," Mykja told the publication.

"The three children walking down Kensington Church Street, which is right next to the palace. My neighbour was in a rush and she came through, and all three children moved to the side, stood in a line, and nodded as she came through," she added, sharing details of the children's respectful nature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharing the eagle-eyed local's reaction to spotting the Cambridge brood, Mykja continued, "She said to the nanny, who she thought was the mother, 'wow those are such polite children.'

"And she looked down and realised who it was. That is just telling to me, it just shows they're very well educated."