King Charles and Camilla are set for a bittersweet 18th wedding anniversary for this sad reason

King Charles and Camila Queen Consort are expected to have a bittersweet 18th wedding anniversary for this sad reason.

The monarch and his wife are due to mark 18 years of marriage on Easter Sunday.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort are expected to have bittersweet 18th wedding anniversary celebrations this weekend as the date is also tainted with the second year anniversary of the death of Prince Philip.

The monarch, who will be officially crowned King at his coronation in May, married Camilla back in 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, on April 9th.

But as the couple prepare to celebrate 18 years of married life, the date is surrounded by heartache as it is also the day King Charles' father Prince Philip died, aged 99 (opens in new tab)in 2021.

Neither Prince Philip or the Queen attended their wedding as Queen Elizabeth chose not to go because of her role as head of the Church of England, which discourages divorce, however they held a reception at Windsor Castle later that day.

King Charles has previously spoken of how much he misses his father.

Speaking outside his High Grove home, he said, "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. My dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

Prince Philip and the Queen were married (opens in new tab) for 73 years up until his death on 9th April 2021.

King Charles and Camilla have just finished their first state visit to Germany and the new King and Queen Consort, having spent three days there.

A tour which King Charles was able to show his rare skill of being able to speak the German language.