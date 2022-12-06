King Charles to give ‘solemn and reflective’ tribute to the late Queen on Christmas Day

King Charles III is expected to make a 'solemn and reflective' tribute to the Queen in his speech on Christmas Day.

King Charles is expected to pay tribute to his late mother the Queen by making a 'solemn and reflective' speech about her.

The Monarch will address the nation for the first time since he ascended the throne.

King Charles is set to pay tribute to the Queen as he prepares to mark his first Christmas without his beloved mother.

It's understood that the King will use the Christmas Speech as an opportunity to remember the Queen as he marks the nation's first Christmas since her death.

According to royal author, Jeremy Archer, King Charles III will make his late mother the focus of the speech.

He said, "I’m quite sure he’ll spend as much time talking about his mother as he does about everything else,” says the author of A Royal Christmas.

“He’ll talk about how positive she was and how inclusive she was. It will be solemn and reflective, but it will show gratitude for her reign, her life and all the things she’s achieved.”

King Charles is expected to spend Christmas with the rest of the Royal family at Sandringham (opens in new tab) - an invite which Prince Harry and Meghan are said to have rejected (opens in new tab).

And while the festive season will be different for everyone, Jeremy doesn't think there will be too many chances to the day.

He told OK! (opens in new tab) "It is going to be different, but Christmas at Sandringham works well for the family. Unlike Windsor and Buckingham Palace, it’s a sporting venue and fits in well with their traditional Boxing Day shoot.

“The Prince of Wales has his house, Anmer Hall, quite close by, so it wouldn’t inconvenience him and Kate.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to spend the big day with King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, but will see in the New Year with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

And for the first time in 30 years, Sarah Ferguson is expected to rejoin the Royal Family for Christmas in Norfolk.