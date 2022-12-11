Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has always been a pioneer of sustainable fashion
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) proved she is very much prepared for the festive season and looked stunning in a sequinned midi-length gown in a preview image for her annual Christmas Carol concert.
- ITV has released a preview for Kate Middleton's annual Christmas carol service and the Princess of Wales has stunned royal fans in a festive red dress.
- Eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed that the shimmering red gown was previously worn by the Princess during a state reception in 2020.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy (opens in new tab)
For the second year in a row, Kate Middleton will lead the Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The news was announced by ITV who released a preview for the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol service with a festive portrait of Kate, posing in front of an elegant Christmas tree.
As always, Kate looked stunning and fans were quick to track down the outfit seen in the preview. The cherry red gown by Needle & Thread features a sequinned bodice, long sheer sleeves and is covered in floral appliques. Kate paired the festive dress with a pair of ruby and gold drop earrings from Soru Jewellery and wore her hair in her signature loose curls.
The Needle and Thread 'Aurora Ballerina Gown' is available to buy from the Needle and Thread store for £460. (opens in new tab)
Kate previously wore the Needle and Thread dress to attend a state reception at Buckingham Palace in January 2020 alongside Prince William, and royal fans have been obsessed with it ever since.
One fan tweeted about the look, "One of my favourites! So glad she repeated," while another added, "So happy to see that dress again, it is perfect for the occasion!"
This year's carol service, which will take place on 15th December, will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this year at 96 years old.
As well as hearing carols sung by the abbey's world-renowned choir, viewers who tune in to watch the service will see musical performances and readings delivered by special guests from across the United Kingdom.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Kate wore another stunning red look for last year's service, with the colour clearly being a holiday staple for the Princess. Last year saw Kate don a bright-red coat dress by Catherine Walker and red pumps by Gianvito Rossi which she accessorised with a red clutch bag.
As well as stunning with her festive outfit at last year's event, Kate blew royal fans away as she accompanied Tom Walker on the piano during his performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here.'
Related articles:
- Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy festive outing with George, Charlotte and Louis just hours after returning home to UK (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry says 'so much' of Meghan Markle reminds him of his mother Princess Diana (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle reveals Archie's favourite song to sing - and does the sweetest impression (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton wows in historic tiara previously worn by fellow iconic princess (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle details 'amazing' first Christmas with Queen and hilarious Prince Philip chat in Netflix show (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Who is Lesley Land? Gogglebox pays tribute to the 'beloved' Channel 4 publicist after unexpected death
Who is Lesley Land? Tributes continue to pour in for the Channel 4 publicist after she died unexpectedly last Friday
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton wows in historic tiara previously worn by fellow iconic princess
Kate Middleton dazzled in a red sequin dress and this famous tiara for the Diplomatic Corps reception
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
Meghan and Harry's Netflix series lands on the same day as a special event for Kate Middleton
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'glamorous' new hair transformation has royal fans in awe
Kate Middleton's 'glamorous' new hair stole the show in Boston
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy festive outing with George, Charlotte and Louis just hours after returning home to UK
George, Charlotte and Louis were treated to a very Christmassy day out after spending three days apart from their parents
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Netflix docuseries will “further fuel talk of a rivalry” as producers pitted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against one another in “utterly explosive" episodes
The documentary is expected to criticise the royals and British public alike
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s friends ‘sickened’ by the couple's portrayal in Harry and Meghan’s docuseries trailer
The friends described the trailer as "everything we feared"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton accessorises a rented dress with Princess Diana's necklace for the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston
The rented gown reflected the event's theme of environmental consciousness
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published