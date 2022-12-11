Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) proved she is very much prepared for the festive season and looked stunning in a sequinned midi-length gown in a preview image for her annual Christmas Carol concert.

ITV has released a preview for Kate Middleton's annual Christmas carol service and the Princess of Wales has stunned royal fans in a festive red dress.

Eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed that the shimmering red gown was previously worn by the Princess during a state reception in 2020.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy (opens in new tab)

For the second year in a row, Kate Middleton will lead the Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The news was announced by ITV who released a preview for the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol service with a festive portrait of Kate, posing in front of an elegant Christmas tree.

As always, Kate looked stunning and fans were quick to track down the outfit seen in the preview. The cherry red gown by Needle & Thread features a sequinned bodice, long sheer sleeves and is covered in floral appliques. Kate paired the festive dress with a pair of ruby and gold drop earrings from Soru Jewellery and wore her hair in her signature loose curls.

The Needle and Thread 'Aurora Ballerina Gown' is available to buy from the Needle and Thread store for £460. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: YUI MOK/GETTY IMAGES)

Kate previously wore the Needle and Thread dress to attend a state reception at Buckingham Palace in January 2020 alongside Prince William, and royal fans have been obsessed with it ever since.

One fan tweeted about the look, "One of my favourites! So glad she repeated," while another added, "So happy to see that dress again, it is perfect for the occasion!"

This year's carol service, which will take place on 15th December, will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this year at 96 years old.

As well as hearing carols sung by the abbey's world-renowned choir, viewers who tune in to watch the service will see musical performances and readings delivered by special guests from across the United Kingdom.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kate wore another stunning red look for last year's service, with the colour clearly being a holiday staple for the Princess. Last year saw Kate don a bright-red coat dress by Catherine Walker and red pumps by Gianvito Rossi which she accessorised with a red clutch bag.

As well as stunning with her festive outfit at last year's event, Kate blew royal fans away as she accompanied Tom Walker on the piano during his performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here.'

Related articles: