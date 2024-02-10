King Charles’ cancer diagnosis ‘will be a lot to deal with’ for Prince George as he faces an early introduction to royal life - but Prince William and Kate Middleton know how to look out for his wellbeing

Prince George will be 'unsettled' about his grandfather King Charles’ cancer diagnosis as not only is the illness itself ‘a lot to deal with’ for him, but he also faces an early introduction to royal life should the worst happen, a royal expert has shared.

Less than two months into 2024, it's already been a turbulent year for the Royal Family. Kate Middleton is out of action as she recovers from surgery and it was recently announced by Buckingham Palace that King Charles has been diagnosed with, and is undergoing treatment for, cancer.

There's a lot of uncertainty for the family with all these health struggles and it's only been made worse by the fact that The Firm, those royals who undertake official engagements and duties on behalf of The Crown, is such a small group. With two members unable to attend events, the royal calendar has been thrown into upheaval.

This is something Prince George, who sits second in the royal line of succession, will unavoidably see and it has likely, according to one royal expert, 'unsettled' him more so than his two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he's realising his future as a royal may begin a lot sooner than he was first expecting.

"You have to feel for the children," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!. "This must be a very unsettling time for them. George, in particular, must be aware of his grandfather’s illness... and coming on top of his mother’s surgery, it will be a lot for a young boy to deal with."

But Kate and William, who have had to learn quickly how to talk to kids about cancer, are putting all the necessary precautions in place to keep an eye on their son and make sure he's ok. Bond shared, "I’m sure William might have had a word with the school, just to make sure that they keep a special eye on the children and report back if they are showing any signs of stress.

“It is a school that prides itself on nurturing the well-being and emotional health of its pupils.. so they are in good hands there."

It has long been said that Prince George would not step into his royal role until he was 'well into his twenties,' giving him ample time to enjoy childhood and grow into his own personality away from royal life. But, despite the strict parenting rule that will help the Wales children come to terms with their grandpa's cancer diagnosis, he's likely feeling the pressure to step up earlier and offer some relief for the rest of the working royals.

The pressure on the young Prince is only made worse by the fact there is not a 'clear resolution as to what happens constitutionally' if King Charles is forced to abdicate due to his health, royal author and journalist Robert Jobson revealed. "At this moment in time we don't really have a clear resolution as to what happens constitutionally. Say, heaven forbid, something happens to His Majesty," he told HELLO! Magazine's A Right Royal Podcast.

"The Queen is effectively retired and becomes the Dowager Queen... then it'll [be] William and Catherine as King and Queen. If anything were to happen to William, heaven forbid, you have a child, George, who isn't of age. You have to work out who will be the person to step in, and it wouldn't be Catherine, it would have to be Prince Edward or Princess Anne, to act as some form of regent.

"That's where the slimmed down monarchy has become something of an issue."

