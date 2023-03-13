King Charles given very special new gift the Queen would've adored
His Majesty has been given this gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police - in a tradition that spans more than 100 years.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles has been gifted a new horse from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Queen would have just adored it.
- King Charles has welcomed a new addition to Windsor Palace's Royal Mews and the Queen would have adored it.
- The Monarch received Noble - a seven year old black mare as a gift from Canada.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab).
King Charles has been gifted a new horse from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and his late mother, the Queen, would have just adored her.
The Monarch, who took over the reigns when Queen Elizabeth II died (opens in new tab), is making preparations for his Coronation (opens in new tab) and in the run up to the occasion, the King has received gifts to mark his place as head of the Royal Family.
The gifting of a horse is part of a century long tradition that has seen the late Queen receive eight horses from the Mounties and the gifting signifies the relationship between both parties, dating back to 1904.
And King Charles' latest addition to his family, is the seven year old Mare called Noble - and it's understood she got her name through the Canadian Police's annual Name the Foal contest.
The palace shared on Instagram, "Meet Noble: a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to The King.
"The seven year-old mare - who stands at 16.2 hands high - is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor.
"Chosen for her athletic ability and calm demeanour, Noble is a veteran of the RCMP’s Musical Ride and has participated in 90 public performances in 50 locations in Canada.
"There is a long tradition of the RCMP gifting horses to the Monarch..."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter, shared the news on his twitter feed, "Continuing a tradition of over a hundred years, a new horse has taken up residence in Windsor's Royal Mews - she's 'Noble', a seven year old black mare, a gift to The King from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police."
And royal fans are delighted with the new arrival.
One fan put, "This horse is magnificent!"
Another fan said, "Absolutely gorgeous what an amazing gift x"
And a third fan suggested, "Queen Elizabeth's horse, Emma might be telling Noble, I miss my Master."
Emma is of course the Queen's fell pony (opens in new tab) that attended the late monarch's funeral and had the Queen's scarf laid on her saddle.
Following the funeral the palace shared an update on the pony, "For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time.
"Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
What time is the Love Island final on tonight? 2023 finalists and favourites to win
We've shared what time the Love Island final airs in 2023, the confirmed finalists and which couples are the favourite to win.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
What did Gary Lineker say on Twitter? The controversy surrounding the Match of the Day presenter explained
Find out what Gary Lineker said on Twitter, as his comments landed the BBC in hot water.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace
“He’s not a bad man”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles shares devastation in poignant statement over tragic train crash
The monarch has expressed his sorrow after at least 57 people were killed in the head-on collision.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles planning rare 'tell-all' TV interview ahead of Coronation, expert claims
The monarch is expected to sit down and address Prince Harry's bombshell memoir claims once and for all
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles set to honour Prince Philip at coronation with a very special detail
King Charles wants to ensure his father is not forgotten at the event
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana, King Charles and Prince William paint intimate family portrait away from royal life
The rare pictures will be sold at auction next month
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
The royal family will have big roles at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
King Charles' heartbreaking nod to the Queen and Prince Philip in new Coronation logo
King Charles III's Coronation logo is very symbolic as we look at all you need to know
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles laughs awkwardly and asks ‘who?’ when told to ‘bring back’ Prince Harry
He looked keen to move on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published