King Charles given very special new gift the Queen would've adored

The Monarch received Noble - a seven year old black mare as a gift from Canada.

King Charles has been gifted a new horse from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and his late mother, the Queen, would have just adored her.

The Monarch, who took over the reigns when Queen Elizabeth II died (opens in new tab), is making preparations for his Coronation (opens in new tab) and in the run up to the occasion, the King has received gifts to mark his place as head of the Royal Family.

The gifting of a horse is part of a century long tradition that has seen the late Queen receive eight horses from the Mounties and the gifting signifies the relationship between both parties, dating back to 1904.

And King Charles' latest addition to his family, is the seven year old Mare called Noble - and it's understood she got her name through the Canadian Police's annual Name the Foal contest.

The palace shared on Instagram, "Meet Noble: a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to The King.

"The seven year-old mare - who stands at 16.2 hands high - is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor.



"Chosen for her athletic ability and calm demeanour, Noble is a veteran of the RCMP’s Musical Ride and has participated in 90 public performances in 50 locations in Canada.



"There is a long tradition of the RCMP gifting horses to the Monarch..."

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter, shared the news on his twitter feed, "Continuing a tradition of over a hundred years, a new horse has taken up residence in Windsor's Royal Mews - she's 'Noble', a seven year old black mare, a gift to The King from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police."

And royal fans are delighted with the new arrival.

One fan put, "This horse is magnificent!"

Another fan said, "Absolutely gorgeous what an amazing gift x"

And a third fan suggested, "Queen Elizabeth's horse, Emma might be telling Noble, I miss my Master."

Emma is of course the Queen's fell pony (opens in new tab) that attended the late monarch's funeral and had the Queen's scarf laid on her saddle.

Following the funeral the palace shared an update on the pony, "For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time.

"Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team."