King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace
“He’s not a bad man”
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles III is reportedly considering offering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an apartment in Buckingham Palace to use as their UK residence when they visit the country.
- Following their eviction from Frogmore Cottage, King Charles III is reportedly set to 'offer' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an apartment at Buckingham Palace to use as their UK residence.
- The couple have reportedly 'always wanted rooms' at the Palace and may now be gifted the Duke of York's old rooms there.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Archie and Lilibet's new royal titles officially confirmed as Prince Harry and Meghan say it's their 'birthright'. (opens in new tab)
After their shock eviction from Frogmore Cottage (opens in new tab) back in January, King Charles III could now offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a new UK home to use as their residence when they visit the country.
After Charles requested that the couple vacate their previous UK abode, which some believe Harry and Meghan knew wasn't their forever home due to a telling decor detail (opens in new tab), it is understood that he offered the keys to his younger brother, the disgraced Duke of York.
So while Andrew prepares to move into Harry and Meghan's old place, it appears that Charles wants Harry and Meghan to move into Andrew's old place. The monarch is reportedly set to offer the couple an apartment in Buckingham Palace to use as their UK residence, setting aside the suite of rooms that previously belonged to Prince Andrew for them.
A source reportedly told The Mail on Sunday, “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.
“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”
Earlier this year, as the King evicted Harry and Meghan, he also reportedly told Andrew he could no longer use his suite of rooms at the Palace.
Sources told The Independent at the time that the Duke of York was living as a “recluse” at the Royal Lodge, which had been his home for the past two decades. But, as well as being kicked out the Palace, his time at the Lodge would also be coming to an end as the King had reportedly offered him the keys to Frogmore Cottage instead.
Andrew is said to be “resisting” the move into the Windsor home and has not yet accepted the offer.
Related articles:
- Lilibet: What does Prince Harry and Meghan's baby name mean? (opens in new tab)
- Buckingham Palace planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hinted attendance at King Charles’ coronation (opens in new tab)
- Idris Elba reveals who was the best dancer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding (opens in new tab)
- Prince Edward given new title with special link to father Prince Philip as he marks 59th birthday (opens in new tab)
- Camilla Queen Consort faces fresh heartbreak after tragic death in family (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Buckingham Palace planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hinted attendance at King Charles’ coronation
The couple have reportedly been included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Love Islander Jack Keating reveals he will be ‘co-parenting’ with his ex as he welcomes baby girl just eight months after entering the infamous ITV villa
Jack cleared things up after the timing of the birth left fans confused
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Buckingham Palace planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hinted attendance at King Charles’ coronation
The couple have reportedly been included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle celebrated International Women's Day by hosting a pop-up baby boutique for expectant mothers experiencing homelessness
“Let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Idris Elba reveals who was the best dancer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
The actor and DJ was invited to perform at the couple’s 2018 reception
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan's secret christening for Lilibet featured no royals and this personal touch
The Sussexes celebrated with this sweet touch
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry reveals his secret to stopping Archie and Lilibet from crying - and you can try it too
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on his parenting tips during a recent interview.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on ‘over-kill’ performance as they step out after Frogmore Cottage eviction
“An eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s house decor proves Frogmore Cottage wasn’t destined to be their forever home, claims interior expert
The couple were asked to vacate Frogmore back in January
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle was ‘really good fun’ and ‘very humble’ before she ‘had to cull’ her friends after meeting Prince Harry, claims former friend
“It's interesting to have known her to see what it's like for her now”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published