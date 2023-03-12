King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace

“He’s not a bad man”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and King Charles
King Charles III is reportedly considering offering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an apartment in Buckingham Palace to use as their UK residence when they visit the country.

After their shock eviction from Frogmore Cottage (opens in new tab) back in January, King Charles III could now offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a new UK home to use as their residence when they visit the country. 

After Charles requested that the couple vacate their previous UK abode, which some believe Harry and Meghan knew wasn't their forever home due to a telling decor detail (opens in new tab), it is understood that he offered the keys to his younger brother, the disgraced Duke of York.

So while Andrew prepares to move into Harry and Meghan's old place, it appears that Charles wants Harry and Meghan to move into Andrew's old place. The monarch is reportedly set to offer the couple an apartment in Buckingham Palace to use as their UK residence, setting aside the suite of rooms that previously belonged to Prince Andrew for them.

A source reportedly told The Mail on Sunday, “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.

“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”

Earlier this year, as the King evicted Harry and Meghan, he also reportedly told Andrew he could no longer use his suite of rooms at the Palace.

Sources told The Independent at the time that the Duke of York was living as a “recluse” at the Royal Lodge, which had been his home for the past two decades. But, as well as being kicked out the Palace, his time at the Lodge would also be coming to an end as the King had reportedly offered him the keys to Frogmore Cottage instead.

Andrew is said to be “resisting” the move into the Windsor home and has not yet accepted the offer.

