Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘will never call’ Camilla their grandmother, according to new book

Prince William (opens in new tab) will never let Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) call Camilla, the Queen Consort, 'Grandmother', a new book has claimed.

Prince William is rumoured to feel uncomfortable with his step-mother Camilla, the Queen Consort, being called a ‘step-grandmother’ to the three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, that he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab).

In an excerpt of her new book, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, which is available for pre-order on Amazon (opens in new tab), royal author Angela Levin has bought light to the claims. She writes, "William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children.”

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

What exactly is fuelling the feelings held by Prince William is not made clear in the short extracts of the book which are currently available, but guessing at the cause is not so difficult a task.

The book adds that William's children currently have “two grandfathers but only one grandmother.” Those two grandfathers being Kate's father and William's father, and the one grandmother being Kate's mother.

Exploring the relationship between Camilla and Prince William, as well as the one she holds with Prince Harry (opens in new tab), Levin explains, “William and Harry were 23 and 20 respectively when Camilla officially became their step-mother in 2005.

"She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential.”

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The book also details how the Queen Consort approached both Prince William and Harry to lay out her role in their families. Levin claims, “Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the [Prince and Princess of Wales'] children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close [with them].”

