King Charles is ‘hurt’ because he won’t be seeing these family members at Christmas

A royal commentator has said that King Charles is “hurt” not to be seeing some of his relatives over Christmas.

It’s a time to share some of the best Christmas jokes with relatives young and old, while Prince William and Kate Middleton continue a sweet Christmas tradition with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis , but the King won’t be seeing all of his grandchildren this holiday season.

Former BBC royal reporter Michael Cole claimed on GB News that he’s “hurt” at not being able to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – who it’s thought he’s only met once – this Christmas, branding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to stay away “appalling”.

He said, “Christmas is supposed to be a time for families to come together. Obviously, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex didn’t get the memo because they will not be taking part.

“I must spare a word for King Charles. It must be very hurtful for him that he doesn’t see his grandchildren in California, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. That is appalling. I think ordinary families really ought to try and come together at Christmas time.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He finished, “If they love each other, the best way you can demonstrate love is by showing it in real terms, that’s reaching out, making the apologies, showing the contrition that’s necessary.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla may not be seeing Archie and Lilibet this Christmas, but it’s thought that they’ll stick to tradition for Charles’ second Christmas as King. As a result, they’ll be opening their presents on Christmas Eve – a nod to the Royal Family’s German heritage – and attending church in Sandringham the following morning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opening gifts on Christmas Eve is a tradition Harry is planning on keeping for his children, too, but the family is expected to spend Christmas at their home in Montecito, California, this year.

But though Harry and his family won’t be in the UK for Christmas, it’s thought that it’ll still be a busy one for the Royals with Camilla’s children and grandchildren being added to the guest list alongside Charles’.