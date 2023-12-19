Kate Middleton shares a previously unseen family snap of her as a child at Christmas and fans are obsessed with this unexpected detail

Kate Middleton has shared an unseen treasured family snap of her childhood Christmas and fans are all saying the same thing.

While many families are busy thinking of things to do with the kids this Christmas to make the best childhood memories, the Princess of Wales has shared one of herself as a child celebrating Christmas in the 80s. The iconic fashion and decor style is a trip down memory lane for most of us, but by sharing an unseen photo Kate is giving royal fans a look into her childhood in the hope of encouraging others to do so too.

She explained how a child's early years play a huge importance in shaping their future in its caption which reads, "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives. Photo of The Princess, Christmas 1983 Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service with Early Childhood this Christmas Eve at 7:45 pm on ITV."

But fans are obsessed with one unexpected detail on the photo of the Princess who is aged 23 months at the time- and it's her likeness to her son Prince Louis, five.

One fan wrote, "I thought that was Prince Louis immediately"

Another fan agreed and added, "Louis is her double!”

A third fan said, "I think we can all agree Louis is the spitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible," and the Prince Louis comments have received thousands of likes.

You can take a look at the snap shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram and see if you agree.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can see the likeness in the photo of Prince Louis above, who is being held by Dad Prince William during the Trooping the Colour 2019. In the photograph, Prince Louis would have been 14 months old.

And it's not just the strong Middleton gene pool that fans have picked up on, others have commented on how Kate Middleton displays her love of fashion from a young age by wearing a rainbow-coloured beaded necklace. She wears the chunky chain over her blue striped dress with a white collar which is buttoned up at the front.

One fan wrote, "It's the necklace for me. Louis is definitely mini-mommy.”

And a second fan added, "A girl who knew how to accessorize from day one."

With a third sharing, "My thought too!"

JoJo Maman Bebe is selling a toddler necklace set for £6.50 and it features a matching bracelet.

Toddler Necklace Set Visit Site This toddler wooden beaded necklace and bracelet set provides a sweet finishing touch to any outfit. the necklace and bracelet are made from chunky yellow, blue, pink and green wooden beads with a star between them and are suitable for children aged three and above due to the small parts. The beads are elasticated for easy dressing and are easier to fasten than normal clips. RRP £6.50. Next Multi Bright Flower Jewellery Set Visit Site Multicoloured flower and round-shaped beaded necklace and bracelet set. Children will love accessorising like mum with this pretty floral jewellery set adding a touch of sparkle and colour to any outfit as each flower on the necklace has a sparkly gemstone in the centre. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. RRP £8. Children's Ladybird Beaded Necklace and Bracelet Set Visit Site This children's beaded necklace and bracelet set features multi-coloured beads and a ladybird detail. To be used under the strict supervision of an adult and is not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts posing a choking hazard. RRP £3.42.

Meanwhile, fans also picked up on the decor, which was popular at the time. One fan tagged a friend and said, "Look, Kate ate off of Autumn Leaves placemats too!"

In other royal news, Princess Diana returned most of Prince William and Harry’s childhood Christmas presents for this fugal reason and fans spot bizarre detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable Royal Family Christmas card that you might have missed.