Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Archie and Lilibet on a secret pre-Christmas getaway with ‘immaculate sand’ and almost went unnoticed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a secret pre-Christmas holiday with Prince Archie and Lilibet after they were spotted during the low-key break at a resort with 'immaculate sand'.

But ahead of this weekend's celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to take some time out to rest and recharge while spending some quality time with their two children Prince Archie, four and Princess Lilibet, two.

With the world's media usually following their every move, Prince Harry and Meghan managed to go unnoticed as they flew to Costa Rica to spend almost a week immersing themselves in its "serenity and scenic beauty". And it wasn't until the royals were back home where they live in LA that snaps of them sitting on a golf buggy and one of Meghan carrying Lilibet who was wearing a white dress and no shoes emerged.

According to Hello!, the photos were obtained by CRHoy, a Central American news publication and it's reported that they stayed in a house.

An Instagram fan account @_duchess_of_sussex shared the news to fans, and wrote, "The Sussexes and their kids visited Costa Rica for almost a week, immersing themselves in its serenity and scenic beauty. They landed last Thursday and flew out on Wednesday, as the immigration authorities confirmed.

"I'm relieved the photos only came out after their trip especially since they were with their children. Notice how they are able to slip in and out of the country! No leaks whatsoever and I love it for them."

The fan account continued, "Harry and Meghan selected Playa Carrillo region and the adjacent beaches of Guanacaste province, known globally for their immaculate sands and highly regarded resorts. They maintained a low profile during their visit. No doubt they relished private time with their children before the true Christmas festive celebrations commence this weekend."

Prince Harry and Meghan often use a golf buggy to get around - especially during engagements such as the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf Germany, which was held back in September. The Invictus Games is an international sports competition for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans, founded by Prince Harry, designed to aid in their recovery and rehabilitation through sports. On day seven, they were pictured sitting in a golf buggy wearing sunglasses with Prince Harry holding his arm around Meghan.

On their latest family getaway, Meghan was pictured wearing her signature straw hat and a black strapless dress as she carried Lilibet. When pictured sitting in the golf buggy, Meghan wore a pair of denim shorts and a white shirt with her sun hat. Prince Harry had Princess Lilibet sitting on his lap and Prince Archie's legs show he was sitting between his parents.

Their secret getaway comes as Prince Harry plans to have a 'British' Christmas for Prince Archie and Lilibet.

