King Charles reportedly brought Prince George an ‘£18000’ gift to celebrate his first birthday
The monarch knows the way to his grandchild's heart
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
To celebrate his oldest grandchild's first birthday, King Charles III reportedly spent ‘£18000’ on a lavish Victorian-style ‘Shepherd’s hut' for him to play in at his home.
- Prince George was gifted a lavish playhouse for his first birthday as King Charles III paid a reported £18000 to install a 'Shepherd’s hut' on his estate for the youngster to play in.
- The King appears to be an incredible gift-giver and has given his grandson many wonderful presents, but the rest of the royal family seem to struggle to keep up.
- In other royal news, New royal book claims King Charles suffered in silence as childhood bullies ‘broke his nose’.
Buying gifts can be an overwhelming experience. Especially for children, there are so many toys to choose from; development toys for babies and toddlers, educational toys that help kids learn as they play, wooden toys and puzzles for long-lasting playtimes - the options are endless.
But King Charles III doesn't seem to suffer with the same struggles as many others and seemingly knew exactly what his oldest grandchild, Prince George, would love to receive for his first birthday back in 2014. He was so sure in fact, that he spent a whopping £18,000 on the gift, according to reports in OK! Magazine.
While his parenting methods have been hotly debated, with his and Prince Harry's relationship still in tatters despite multiple royal experts defending his parenting style, King Charles is clearly close with his eldest grandson Prince George, who sits second in the royal line of succession. On his first birthday, Charles showed this love by installing a costly 'Shepherd’s hut' on the grounds of his and Camilla's private Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, for George to play in when he visited.
According to the reports, the hut was home to features including a wood-burning stove and a day bed and was built in a 'Victorian-style.'
The gift is similar to one George's father received from King Charles on his seventh birthday in 1989, a treehouse. The treehouse is reportedly still standing and has been renovated for George, Charlotte and Louis to enjoy.
As if the treehouse and Sherherd's hut weren't good enough presents on their own, Charles also dedicated an entire forest to Prince George.
During an appearance on BBC chat show, The One Show, the then-Prince Charles revealed that he built a forest on the grounds of Balmoral Castle and, since it was finished in the same year George was born, found it fitting to dedicate the new habitat to him.
He shared, "This was a rather empty field that the farm didn’t need anymore. The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George, so I thought I’d call it Prince George’s Wood."
While the monarch is a pro gift-giver, other members of the Royal Family are not so good at buying presents for other family members. For one example, Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that Queen Elizabeth's only sister, the late Princess Margaret, once gifted him a Biro pen with a rubber fish around it - how odd.
While Harry didn't much enjoy the present, other royals may have been excited by it, namely Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest son, Lucas. Mike hilariously shared during
a podcast appearance earlier this year that his son wanted nothing more than a bag of frozen peas as a present for last year's Christmas.
OK! Magazine reports that the father-of-three shared, "I tell you what you can do – just get a bag of frozen peas, because that's all that Lucas wants. Pull the freezer out, bag of frozen peas, pour it on the floor.
"He's got a playroom full of stuff – not interested. Go to the fridge, take all the milk out, try and crack the bottle, spill it all on the floor…"
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Lidl urgently recalls 4 popular Paw Patrol snacks over ‘explicit’ error - do you have any in your cupboard?
Lidl urges shoppers to take their purchase to their nearest store for a refund
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite family getaway is just outside of London and is perfect to keep both kids and adults entertained
The Wales family regularly visit the historic port and market town
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
New royal book claims King Charles suffered in silence as childhood bullies ‘broke his nose’
"Charles was a very polite, sweet boy — always incredibly thoughtful and kind"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles III shares ‘sweet and uncomplicated’ relationship with niece Zara Tindall and even had a hand in choosing her baby name
"Unlike many of the people in the King’s life, Zara seems to treat her uncle with unfiltered fondness"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles was extremely worried about young Prince Harry finding the right career path
The young Prince once wanted to work in a ‘fondue hut’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry and King Charles are ‘as far apart as ever’ and do not plan to see each other during Harry’s UK visit next month
Prince Harry will spend time in the UK in September
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Royal experts defend King Charles III’s parenting style and claim the Monarch did his best to balance fatherhood with royal duties
"Charles did an amazing job at being a single dad"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t eat with their parents at formal events for this sort-of understandable reason
“The rules start early on”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis preparing for bittersweet end to the summer with the breaking of this royal tradition
The Wales kids are preparing to go on their usual yet slightly different holiday this year
By Selina Maycock Published
-
King Charles wants Prince Harry to bring grandson Archie to this big family celebration
“The door is open”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published