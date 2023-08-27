Prince Harry and King Charles are ‘as far apart as ever’ and do not plan to see each other during Harry’s UK visit next month

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A royal expert has revealed that Prince Harry and King Charles will not be seeing each other during Harry’s UK visit planned for next month due to schedule clashes.

Prince Harry and King Charles III are reportedly ‘as far apart as ever,’ with their being 'no chance of a reconciliation in the near future' between both the father and son and Harry and William.

A royal expert also revealed that the King and Prince William likely will not be seeing Harry during his UK visit in September as they already have other commitments planned.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle’s childhood ‘parallels’ with mother-in-law Princess Diana helped her form a bond with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has been increasingly splitting his time between the UK and his home in LA over the last 12 months, flying back to his home country to make various court appearances as well as for attending the King's Coronation.

While his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remained at home, the travel has sparked rumours that Harry is ready to call a truce with his father King Charles III, whose parenting methods have recently been defended by experts, and his brother Prince William, who reportedly 'understands' that Harry's memoir Spare came from a 'place of pain,' and some are even holding out hope that the family may be making a return to live in the UK.

So when the news broke that Harry would be flying over to the UK again next month [September] to attend the WellChild Awards 2023 before flying to Germany for the Invictus Games, many royal fans believed a royal reconciliation was on the cards. But, according to one royal expert, the estranged family members likely will not be crossing paths and are still 'as far apart as ever.'

(Image credit: Getty)

Royal expert Phil Dampier told GB News, "It wouldn't have been too much trouble for Harry to stay a few days before the Invictus Games to talk to his father and his brother.

"But it seems William and Kate are going to be in Wales, according to reports, and the King will be in Scotland. It just goes to show they are all as far apart as ever and there is no chance of a reconciliation in the near future."

Highlighting the claims Harry made regarding his brother and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Dampier doubts the brothers will ever get themselves onto the same page and the lack of planned meeting during Harry's visit painfully illustrates that point.

He added, "I don't think William will ever forgive Harry, it's very sad to say. I don't think the two brothers will ever make it up or trust each other again. It is deeply sad. If they aren't going to make the time to meet up with each other, what future is there?"

(Image credit: Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

Similarly, when news of Harry's visit broke, insiders told The Mirror that the Prince has 'no intention' of seeing either King Charles or William despite the time being a 'good opportunity' for the family to 'settle their differences.'

They also added that Harry's relationship with the royals remains 'firmly rooted at rock bottom.'

And, as another insider told The Daily Beast, William is still too mad at his brother to even think about seeing him. The source said,"He [William] feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.

"They were very close growing up so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare.

"I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done."

But there's a slither of hope. While some believe the King will still be in Scotland during Harry's visit, a source has revealed that he may return to London earlier, placing both him and Harry in the same city at the same time.

A source told OK! Magazine, "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf.

"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."